Global Naval Communication Market Size To Worth USD 5.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 2.49%

New York, United States, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Naval Communication Market Size to Grow from USD 4.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.5 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.49% during the forecast period.





Many countries are providing funding for the modernization of their navies, including infrastructure for communications. To remain competitive and adapt to emerging threats, the Navy is modernising its ageing technology with more advanced and interoperable communication tools. As naval forces rely more and more on networked naval communication systems, cybersecurity is becoming a bigger worry. Ensuring the security and resilience of communication networks against cyber threats is a top responsibility, which drives investments in cybersecurity solutions tailored for maritime environments. Satellite communication systems are critical to the long-range and beyond-line-of-sight communication capabilities that naval forces require. Warships can stay connected even during long deployments and in remote areas because to the growing demand for high-bandwidth satellite communication systems.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Naval Communication Market Size By Application (Command and Control, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Routine Operations, Others), By Platforms (Ships, Submarines, Unmanned System), By Technology (Naval Satcom System, Naval Radio Systems, Naval Security Systems and Communication Management Systems), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033."

Insights by Application

The command and control segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Many navies throughout the world are pursuing modernization plans to enhance their command and control capabilities. The deployment of advanced communication systems enables real-time information exchange, supports decision-making, and enhances the situational awareness of naval commanders. Effective command and control between naval ships, aircraft, submarines, and shore-based command centres is essential for navy operations. Command and control communication systems that adhere to interoperability standards provide seamless coordination and communication across diverse assets, hence enhancing operational efficiency. Commanders must have rapid access to pertinent information in order to make decisions during naval operations. Command and control communication systems provide data fusion, analysis, and visualisation capabilities that enable commanders to monitor the maritime environment, assess threats, and adjust to changing conditions.

Insights by Platforms

The ships segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Global efforts are being made to modernise naval fleets, with many navies investing in the purchase of new ships and equipping older vessels with state-of-the-art communication systems. Thanks to this modernization effort, vendors now have the opportunity to offer state-of-the-art communication systems specifically tailored for Navy boats. The growing number of naval deployments, including patrols, exercises, and humanitarian missions, has created a growing demand for stable and effective communication systems on board ships. On naval vessels, effective communication is essential for asset coordination, information sharing, and command and control operations. Situational awareness is a critical function of shipboard communication systems for navy crews and commanders.

Insights by Technology

The naval satcom system segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As maritime activities, such as disaster response, anti-piracy operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance, are becoming more sophisticated and expansive, it is imperative to have dependable communication systems that can operate across vast sea regions. Naval SATCOM systems enable naval forces to stay connected even in remote areas by enabling communication over long distances and beyond line of sight. The global coverage of SATCOM systems allows navy warships to maintain communication no matter where they are. For navies on extended deployments or those operating in areas with minimal or nonexistent terrestrial communication infrastructure, this is extremely crucial. Many navies employ commercial SATCOM services to augment their current military SATCOM capabilities.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Naval Communication Market from 2023 to 2033. The United States and Canada's naval forces invest much on state-of-the-art communication systems in order to maintain their operational dominance. This includes high-frequency radio systems, satellite communication systems, secure voice and data networks, and interoperable communication platforms. Given the increasing threats to cybersecurity, the North American naval forces have made cybersecurity a top priority in its communication systems. It is possible that vendors offering secure network topologies, intrusion detection, and encryption tailored to naval environments may target this market. Given the increasing threats to cybersecurity, the North American naval forces have made cybersecurity a top priority in its communication systems. It is possible that vendors offering secure network topologies, intrusion detection, and encryption tailored to naval environments may target this market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing an increase in naval activity, including joint operations, patrols, and exercises. Reliable and secure communication systems are needed to enable command and control, coordination, and information transmission between naval vessels, aircraft, and shore-based command centres. Cybersecurity concerns are a major challenge as naval communication systems become more digitally networked and dependent. Asia-Pacific countries are prioritising cybersecurity measures to protect confidential and sensitive data integrity, as well as to thwart cyberattacks on naval communication networks. The rapid economic growth in the Asia-Pacific area has led to a rise in defence and marine security investment.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered::Acorn Science & Innovation, Inc., Airbus SAS, AIRtec Inc., Anduril Industries, Inc., Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Bombardier Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, Hanwha Systems Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inmarsat Global Limited, L3 Harris Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MAG Aerospace, Northrop Grumann Corporation, PAL Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saildrone, Inc., Smartronix, LLC, Terma A/S, Textron Inc., Thales Group, Trillium Engineering LLC, Ultra Electronics Holdings, and Others Key Vendors

Recent Market Developments

In November 2021, Collins Aerospace created a unique directional communication system for tiny aerial platforms, such as UAVs operating in contested area, as part of the DARPA Pheme project, and it was on show.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Naval Communication Market, Application Analysis

Command and Control

Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Routine Operations

Others

Naval Communication Market, Platforms Analysis

Ships

Submarines

Unmanned System

Naval Communication Market, Technology Analysis

Naval Satcom System

Naval Radio Systems

Naval Security Systems

Communication Management Systems

Naval Communication Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



