Parkland Group Announces Masterpiece Sculpture “Sacred Heart” by Jeff Koons Finds Permanent Home at Guangzhou One Pengrui

Guangzhou, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On April 13rd, the inaugural Guangzhou One Pengrui International Contemporary Art Exhibition commenced with grandeur, marking the Chinese premiere of Jeff Koons’ masterpiece sculpture “Sacred Heart.”



Jeff Koons - One of the World’s Most Influential Artists of the 20th Century

Renowned as the most influential artists since the 20th century, Jeff Koons has repeatedly set global auction records. In 2019, his work “Rabbit” fetched $91.07 million at Christie’s in New York, breaking his own record once again. This latest piece, “Sacred Heart,” is another legendary creation by Jeff Koons, crafted over 13 years.

“Sacred Heart” - Possibly China’s Most Valuable Outdoor Sculpture

As the most anticipated collection at the 2023 Hong Kong Christie’s Spring Auction, this is Jeff Koons’ most significant piece to debut in China’s mainland. It’s also one of China’s most valuable outdoor sculptures and the world’s first-ever Jeff Koons piece permanently housed in a garden.

A Globally Resonating Sense of Refinement - Crafting Dream Residences with Meticulous Attention to Detail

Parkland Group is a dedicated company with an international perspective, creating the supercity landmark complex, One Shenzhen Bay.

Aimed at surpassing One Shenzhen Bay, Guangzhou One Pengrui is benchmarked against global luxury, bringing together top-tier design teams worldwide to craft a globally influential landmark complex, becoming an architectural masterpiece for the ages.

Guangzhou One Pengrui encompasses top-tier apartments, luxurious hotels, art centers, high-end luxury commerce, Shenzhen Bay Club, rooftop helipad, and other world-class integrated formats.

Using art as a medium, the artistic life with love is illuminated, as five major sculptural works led by Jeff Koons’ “Sacred Heart” came together to create the garden art sanctuary of Guangzhou One Pengrui. This includes masterpieces by renowned artists such as British national treasure Gerry Judah and British modern sculpture representative Oliver Barratt, capturing the essence of everyday life with world-class artworks.

Various grand events, including large-scale symphony concerts, national treasure painting exhibitions, and international fashion shows, are presented at the Wansong Art Center, showcasing a cultural and artistic feast of the Bay Area. Embracing an exclusive spiritual territory for global elites, the international lifestyle is presented led by Guangzhou One Pengrui.





