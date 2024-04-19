Crypto Exchange Millionero Partners and sleeves Sponsors with Greek Football Club PAOK

London, UK , April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millionero is a crypto exchange spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Since starting operations in 2022, it has received many awards, including ‘Best Start Up Exchange’ at Crypto Expo Europe 2024 hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Romania. Recently, Millionero has partnered with the PAOK (also known as PAOK Thessaloniki) professional football club based in Thessaloniki, in what seems to be a promising start for Millionero’s exciting entry into the Greek crypto scene

Greek users have been able to trade through Millionero for quite some time now, given that the country is one of the many European regions the exchange supports. However, the PAOK FC x Millionero partnership is all set to add a whole new dimension to the Greek crypto investing and trading experience.

Millionero is all about creating a simple user experience- as the team puts it, thus making crypto more accessible to even the beginners who are familiar with neither the tech involved nor the nature of investment itself. Their goal is to bring in 1 million new users to the global crypto space who have no previous experience in crypto, ensuring a way for the to get financial freedom.

While the PAOK FC harbors values of honesty, heritage, passion, and authenticity, their principles align with Millionero, who looks to establish honesty and accountability in crypto, along with simple user experience and extensive user education. Millionero provides spot and perpetual crypto trading services to the Greek audience, bringing in added perks like copy trading, a referral program sharing up to 55% of the fee earned from one’s referrals, and up to 100x leverage in perpetual trading. In a unique offering, users can even put up any of the cryptos the platform supports as collateral for leverage, instead of just sticking to USDT or fiat.

Millionero brings an exclusive benefit for PAOK FC fans looking to get into crypto. Those joining from the PAOK FC link provided to Millionero will receive a $100 bonus, which is unlocked once they reach a certain trading volume.

Millionero is also launching a native MIL token soon to complement its community-first approach and reward users for supporting the platform. A celebratory airdrop with MIL is expected to be provided to the most active traders and community members. Therefore, PAOK FC fans can expect to earn big by becoming active Millionero participants.

Millionero has crucial days coming ahead, the PAOK FC collaboration being part of its exciting 2024 roadmap. Aside from their website and Android app, Millionero can be found on Telegram, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Discord.

