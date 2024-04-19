S.T. Dupont announces the appointment of Pearson Poon as Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Paris – April 19, 2024 – S.T. Dupont (code ISIN: FR0000054199 – code mnémonique: DPT) (the “Company”), announces that the Supervisory Board, at its meeting on April 18, 2024, appointed Mr. Pearson Poon as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Pearson Poon is currently the Vice Chairman of S.T. Dupont’s Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of Harvey Nichols, and Chief Operating Officer of Dickson Concepts (International) Limited, a leading luxury retailer in Asia listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Mr. Pearson Poon leads the development of Harvey Nichols which has 14 stores across the U.K., Middle East, and Hong Kong. At Dickson Concepts, Mr. Pearson Poon is responsible for overseeing the Group’s retail business which comprises of 63 stores in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China. In 2022, Mr. Pearson Poon was in the top 10 Asia’s most influential list at Inside Retail Asia. Previously, Mr. Pearson Poon worked at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, focusing on the China internet sector as part of the Consumer and Retail, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications team. Mr. Pearson Poon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

« It is an honor to be appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of S.T. Dupont. I look forward to working with the Supervisory Board and the Executive team to further grow and develop this iconic brand, and would also like to thank Mounir for all his contributions to the Company during his time as Chairman. » declares Mr. Pearson Poon.

Mr. Pearson Poon replaces Mr. Mounir Moufarrige, who has decided to step down from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Mounir Moufarrige remains a member of the Supervisory Board and will continue to support the Company as Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Board.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Mounir Moufarrige for all his work and his contribution to the development of the Company and its Group.

The Supervisory Board has also appointed Mrs. Catherine Sabouret as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board to replace Mr. Pearson Poon.

Mrs Sabouret is a Chartered Accountant/Statutory Auditor and a graduate of ESSEC Business School. She began her career at PwC, before being appointed Partner and holding the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PwC Audit. She has also been member of the High Council of the Statutory Auditor’s Office, Director and Chair of the audit committee of Chargeurs and Banimmo.

She is currently independent Director for the Valentin Haüy Foundation and the Européenne de cautionnement and member of the Board of Directors of Pathé.

As of the date of this press release, the Supervisory Board is composed of the following four members:

Mr. Pearson Poon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board;

Mrs. Catherine Sabouret, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board;

Mr. Mounir Moufarrige, member of the Supervisory Board and Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Board;

Mrs. Marie Fournier, member of the Supervisory Board.

As of the date of this press release, the Management Board is composed the following two members:

Mr. Alain Crevet, Chairman of the Management Board;

Mr. Eric Sampré, member of the Management Board.

About S.T. Dupont:

S.T. Dupont SA is a French company that manufactures, markets, and sells luxury goods. The Company offers a range of products including lighters, writing instruments, leather goods, ready-to-wear clothing, belts, and other accessories. The Company sells its products worldwide, with the majority being sold in Europe and Asia.

Contact:

Reda Bakhti

rbakhti@st-dupont.com

01 53 91 30 00

