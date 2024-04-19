Landsbankinn hf.: Results of the 2024 AGM of Landsbankinn

The annual general meeting (AGM) of Landsbankinn, held on 19 April 2024, agreed to pay a dividend amounting to ISK 16,535 million to shareholders.

The dividend is equivalent to 50% of 2023 profits. The dividend will be paid in two instalments, firstly on 24 April 2024 and secondly on 16 October 2024. As a result, total dividend paid by the Bank in 2013-2024 amounts to ISK 191.7 billion.

At the AGM, held in Reykjastræti 6, Helga Björk Eiríksdóttir, Chairman of the Board of Directors, delivered the report from the Board for 2023. Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO, spoke of the Bank’s operation, strategy and activities in the past operating year.

The annual financial statement for the past operating year was approved, as was the proposed Remuneration Policy and remuneration to Directors of the Board. The AGM elected the Auditor General (Ríkisendurskoðun) as auditor of Landsbankinn hf. for the 2024 operating year. The Auditor General, in accordance with an authorisation to outsource tasks, and following a tender process, has nominated auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers ehf. as auditor of the company's annual financial statement for the operating year 2024.

The following persons were elected Directors and Alternates, to sit on the Board of Landsbankinn hf. until its next AGM:

Directors:

Jón Thorvarður Sigurgeirsson (Chairman)

Eva Halldórsdóttir

Kristján Th. Davíðsson

Rebekka Jóelsdóttir

Steinunn Thorsteinsdóttir

Thór Hauksson

Örn Guðmundsson

Alternates:

Sigurður Jón Björnsson

Stefanía G. Halldórsdóttir

