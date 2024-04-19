NurExone Presenting on Revolutionary Spinal Cord Injury Therapy at European Conference on Exosomes and Regenerative Medicine

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO and Director at NurExone, was invited to present on "Revolutionizing Spinal Cord Injury Treatment: Harnessing the Potential of Exosomes for Advanced Therapy in Comprehensive Approach" at the Exosomes of Europe conference in London in June, 2024.



Dr. Shaltiel joins a prestigious lineup of speakers presenting applications of exosomes, including representatives from leading exosome companies such as Abbvie, Evox Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics, as well as senior-level executives in the field. As a pioneer and leader in this field, Dr. Shaltiel is well-positioned to provide perspective on exploiting advances in exosomes for drug delivery. NurExone is developing a first exosome-loaded nanodrug, ExoPTEN, for patients who suffer acute Spinal Cord Injuries.

Exosomes Europe is a premier event that brings together experts from academia and industry to discuss new data and case studies on advancing exosome products from the clinical stage to commercialization. The conference will take place on June 5-6, 2024, in London, England.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical Company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The Company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's future plans and intellectual property, conference ‘Exosomes of Europe’, scientific and development and commercial activities to be carried out by the Company, the efficient loading of exosomes, future potential manufacturing, clinical, licensing and marketing activities and the treatment of certain conditions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Certain assumptions include the ability of the Company to commercialize its intellectual property internally and through licensing and that the Company has the appropriate team in order to realize commercialization. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's early stage of development, lack of revenues to date, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change, dependence on key personnel, protection of the Company's intellectual property and dependence on the Company's strategic partners. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

