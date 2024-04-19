Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2024

NEWARK, Ohio, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on June 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of May 17, 2024.

"Park bankers meet customers when, where and how they wish. In doing so, we remain alert to service opportunities of all types," said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. "Our consistent and predictable approach helps build long-lasting relationships that customers tell us they value."

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $35.2 million, a 4.4 percent increase from $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.17, compared to $2.07 for the first quarter of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 0.7 percent (2.6 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2024 and increased 6.1% for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2024.

“We prioritize being readily available for customers and prospects, as highlighted by our loan growth over the most recent 12-month period,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers find joy in serving others and look for opportunities to make a meaningful impact within each of our communities.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; (22) and other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023
       
  2024  2023  2023  Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)1st QTR4th QTR1st QTR 4Q '231Q '23
INCOME STATEMENT:      
Net interest income$95,623 $95,074 $92,198  0.6%3.7%
Provision for credit losses 2,180  1,809  183  20.5%N.M.
Other income 26,200  15,519  24,387  68.8%7.4%
Other expense 77,228  79,043  76,503  (2.3)%0.9%
Income before income taxes$42,415 $29,741 $39,899  42.6%6.3%
Income taxes 7,211  5,241  6,166  37.6%16.9%
Net income$35,204 $24,500 $33,733  43.7%4.4%
       
MARKET DATA:      
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.18 $1.52 $2.08  43.4%4.8%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.17  1.51  2.07  43.7%4.8%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.06  1.05  1.05  1.0%1.0%
Book value per common share at period end 71.95  71.06  66.91  1.3%7.5%
Market price per common share at period end 135.85  132.86  118.57  2.3%14.6%
Market capitalization at period end 2,199,556  2,141,235  1,917,759  2.7%14.7%
       
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,116,842  16,113,215  16,242,353  %(0.8)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,191,065  16,216,562  16,324,823  (0.2)%(0.8)%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,149,523  16,116,479  16,174,067  0.2%(0.2)%
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)      
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.44% 0.98% 1.36% 46.9%5.9%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.23% 8.81% 12.54% 38.8%(2.5)%
Yield on loans 5.99% 5.84% 5.24% 2.6%14.3%
Yield on investment securities 3.90% 3.88% 3.60% 0.5%8.3%
Yield on money market instruments 5.48% 5.30% 4.70% 3.4%16.6%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.66% 5.48% 4.89% 3.3%15.7%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.94% 1.84% 1.15% 5.4%68.7%
Cost of borrowings 4.25% 4.42% 3.24% (3.8)%31.2%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.08% 2.01% 1.29% 3.5%61.2%
Net interest margin (g) 4.28% 4.17% 4.08% 2.6%4.9%
Efficiency ratio (g) 63.07% 70.93% 65.10% (11.1)%(3.1)%
       
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:      
Tangible book value per common share (d)$61.80 $60.87 $56.69  1.5%9.0%
Average interest earning assets 9,048,204  9,120,407  9,267,418  (0.8)%(2.4)%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 44,595  31,550  40,082  41.3%11.3%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023
       
     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)March 31,
2024		December 31,
2023		March 31,
2023		 4Q '231Q '23
BALANCE SHEET:      
Investment securities$1,339,747 $1,429,144 $1,800,410  (6.3)%(25.6)%
Loans 7,525,005  7,476,221  7,093,857  0.7%6.1%
Allowance for credit losses 85,084  83,745  85,946  1.6%(1.0)%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927  164,247  165,243  (0.2)%(0.8)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,674  983  1,468  70.3%14.0%
Total assets 9,881,077  9,836,453  9,856,981  0.5%0.2%
Total deposits 8,306,032  8,042,566  8,294,444  3.3%0.1%
Borrowings 295,130  517,329  360,843  (43.0)%(18.2)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,161,979  1,145,293  1,082,153  1.5%7.4%
Tangible equity (d) 998,052  981,046  916,910  1.7%8.8%
Total nonperforming loans 71,759  61,118  74,365  17.4%(3.5)%
Total nonperforming assets 73,433  62,101  75,833  18.2%(3.2)%
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:      
Loans as a % of period end total assets 76.16% 76.01% 71.97% 0.2%5.8%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.95% 0.82% 1.05% 15.9%(9.5)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.98% 0.83% 1.07% 18.1%(8.4)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.12% 1.21% 0.9%(6.6)%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$841 $2,666 $(1) (68.5)%N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.05% 0.14% % (64.3)%N.M.
       
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:      
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.76% 11.64% 10.98% 1.0%7.1%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.27% 10.14% 9.46% 1.3%8.6%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.74% 11.16% 10.85% 5.2%8.2%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.48% 14.94% 15.37% 3.6%0.7%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 91.11% 89.48% 84.04% 1.8%8.4%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   


    
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024  2023
    
Interest income:   
Interest and fees on loans$111,211 $91,614
Interest on debt securities:   
Taxable 11,899  12,979
Tax-exempt 1,410  2,912
Other interest income 2,120  3,396
Total interest income 126,640  110,901
    
Interest expense:   
Interest on deposits:   
Demand and savings deposits 19,855  14,212
Time deposits 7,338  1,347
Interest on borrowings 3,824  3,144
Total interest expense 31,017  18,703
    
Net interest income 95,623  92,198
    
Provision for credit losses 2,180  183
    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 93,443  92,015
    
Other income 26,200  24,387
    
Other expense 77,228  76,503
    
Income before income taxes 42,415  39,899
    
Income taxes 7,211  6,166
    
Net income$35,204 $33,733
    
Per common share:   
Net income - basic$2.18 $2.08
Net income - diluted$2.17 $2.07
    
Weighted average common shares - basic 16,116,842  16,242,353
Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,191,065  16,324,823
    
Cash dividends declared:   
Quarterly dividend$1.06 $1.05
    


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)March 31, 2024December 31, 2023
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$112,117 $160,477 
Money market instruments 193,964  57,791 
Investment securities 1,339,747  1,429,144 
Loans 7,525,005  7,476,221 
Allowance for credit losses (85,084) (83,745)
Loans, net 7,439,921  7,392,476 
Bank premises and equipment, net 73,818  74,211 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927  164,247 
Other real estate owned 1,674  983 
Other assets 555,909  557,124 
Total assets$9,881,077 $9,836,453 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$2,587,152 $2,628,234 
Interest bearing 5,718,880  5,414,332 
Total deposits 8,306,032  8,042,566 
Borrowings 295,130  517,329 
Other liabilities 117,936  131,265 
Total liabilities$8,719,098 $8,691,160 
   
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 459,532  463,280 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (66,395) (66,191)
Retained earnings 921,101  903,877 
Treasury shares (1,473,581 shares at March 31, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023) (152,259) (155,673)
Total shareholders' equity$1,161,979 $1,145,293 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,881,077 $9,836,453 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
   
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2024  2023 
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$143,714 $155,582 
Money market instruments 155,511  292,948 
Investment securities 1,368,527  1,806,679 
Loans 7,482,650  7,099,240 
Allowance for credit losses (84,067) (86,809)
Loans, net 7,398,583  7,012,431 
Bank premises and equipment, net 74,919  82,047 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,137  165,457 
Other real estate owned 1,088  1,434 
Other assets 556,899  542,302 
Total assets$9,863,378 $10,058,880 
   
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$2,569,030 $2,970,470 
Interest bearing 5,644,088  5,476,661 
Total deposits 8,213,118  8,447,131 
Borrowings 361,703  393,198 
Other liabilities 130,373  127,599 
Total liabilities$8,705,194 $8,967,928 
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares$ $ 
Common shares 463,518  462,562 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (67,343) (96,240)
Retained earnings 917,645  865,276 
Treasury shares (155,636) (140,646)
Total shareholders' equity$1,158,184 $1,090,952 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,863,378 $10,058,880 


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
 20242023202320232023
(in thousands, except per share data)1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$111,211$108,495$103,258 $96,428$91,614
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 11,899 13,055 13,321  13,431 12,979
Tax-exempt 1,410 2,248 2,900  2,906 2,912
Other interest income 2,120 1,408 1,410  1,909 3,396
Total interest income 126,640 125,206 120,889  114,674 110,901
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 19,855 19,467 20,029  18,068 14,212
Time deposits 7,338 6,267 3,097  1,966 1,347
Interest on borrowings 3,824 4,398 3,494  3,068 3,144
Total interest expense 31,017 30,132 26,620  23,102 18,703
      
Net interest income 95,623 95,074 94,269  91,572 92,198
      
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,180 1,809 (1,580) 2,492 183
      
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses 93,443 93,265 95,849  89,080 92,015
      
Other income 26,200 15,519 27,713  25,015 24,387
      
Other expense 77,228 79,043 77,808  75,885 76,503
      
Income before income taxes 42,415 29,741 45,754  38,210 39,899
      
Income taxes 7,211 5,241 8,837  6,626 6,166
      
Net income $35,204$24,500$36,917 $31,584$33,733
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.18$1.52$2.29 $1.95$2.08
Net income - diluted$2.17$1.51$2.28 $1.94$2.07


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
 20242023202320232023
(in thousands)1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$10,024 $8,943 $9,100 $8,816$8,615 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,106  2,054  2,109  2,041 2,241 
Other service income 2,524  2,349  2,615  2,639 2,697 
Debit card fee income 6,243  6,583  6,652  6,830 6,457 
Bank owned life insurance income 2,629  1,373  1,448  1,332 1,185 
ATM fees 496  517  575  553 533 
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 121    (6) 12 (9)
Loss on sale of debt securities, net (398) (7,875)     
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (687) 353  998  25 (405)
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,204  1,893  1,893  1,893 1,893 
Miscellaneous 938  (671) 2,329  874 1,180 
Total other income$26,200 $15,519 $27,713 $25,015$24,387 
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$35,733 $36,192 $34,525 $33,649$34,871 
Employee benefits 11,560  10,088  10,822  10,538 10,816 
Occupancy expense 3,181  3,344  3,203  3,214 3,353 
Furniture and equipment expense 2,583  2,824  3,060  3,103 3,246 
Data processing fees 8,808  9,605  9,700  9,582 8,750 
Professional fees and services 6,817  7,015  7,572  7,365 7,221 
Marketing 1,741  1,716  1,197  1,239 1,319 
Insurance 1,718  1,708  2,158  1,960 1,814 
Communication 1,036  993  1,135  1,045 1,037 
State tax expense 1,110  1,158  1,125  1,096 1,278 
Amortization of intangible assets 320  334  334  328 327 
Foundation contributions   1,000      
Miscellaneous 2,621  3,066  2,977  2,766 2,471 
Total other expense$77,228 $79,043 $77,808 $75,885$76,503 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
       
  Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)March 31, 2024 2023  2022  2021  2020  2019 
       
Allowance for credit losses:      
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021   383    6,090     
Charge-offs 3,240  10,863  9,133  5,093  10,304  11,177 
Recoveries 2,399  5,942  6,758  8,441  27,246  10,173 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 841  4,921  2,375  (3,348) (16,942) 1,004 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,180  2,904  4,557  (11,916) 12,054  6,171 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$85,084 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
       
General reserve trends:      
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$85,084 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)         167  268 
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  678   
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 5,032  4,983  3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$80,052 $78,762 $81,813 $81,581 $79,396 $51,181 
       
Total loans$7,525,005 $7,476,221 $7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 $6,501,404 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,454  2,835  4,653  7,149  11,153  14,331 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  360,056  548,436 
Individually evaluated loans (k) 54,742  45,215  78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,467,809 $7,428,171 $7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 $5,861,178 
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.05% 0.07% 0.03%(0.05)%(0.24)% 0.02%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.12% 1.20% 1.21% 1.19% 0.87%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.07% 1.06% 1.16% 1.20% 1.19% 0.87%
       
Nonperforming assets:      
Nonaccrual loans$70,189 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A.  N.A.  20,134  28,323  20,788  21,215 
Loans past due 90 days or more 1,570  859  1,281  1,607  1,458  2,658 
Total nonperforming loans$71,759 $61,118 $101,111 $102,652 $139,614 $113,953 
Other real estate owned 1,674  983  1,354  775  1,431  4,029 
Other nonperforming assets       2,750  3,164  3,599 
Total nonperforming assets$73,433 $62,101 $102,465 $106,177 $144,209 $121,581 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.93% 0.81% 1.12% 1.06% 1.64% 1.39%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.95% 0.82% 1.42% 1.49% 1.95% 1.75%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.98% 0.83% 1.43% 1.55% 2.01% 1.87%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.74% 0.63% 1.04% 1.11% 1.55% 1.42%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
       
  Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)March 31, 2024 2023  2022  2021  2020  2019 
       
New nonaccrual loan information:      
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
New nonaccrual loans 19,012  48,280  64,918  38,478  103,386  81,009 
Resolved nonaccrual loans 9,082  67,717  57,944  83,124  76,098  58,883 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$70,189 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 
       
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
Unpaid principal balance$57,053 $47,564 $80,116 $75,126 $109,062 $78,178 
Prior charge-offs 2,311  2,349  1,775  624  655  719 
Remaining principal balance 54,742  45,215  78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459 
Specific reserves 5,032  4,983  3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230 
Book value, after specific reserves$49,710 $40,232 $74,775 $72,886 $102,973 $72,229 
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations   
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
Net interest income$95,623 $95,074 $92,198 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 352  124  200 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 2  35  574 
Net interest income - adjusted$95,269 $94,915 $91,424 
    
Provision for credit losses$2,180 $1,809 $183 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (953)   (723)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$3,133 $1,809 $906 
    
Other income$26,200 $15,519 $24,387 
less loss on sale of debt securities, net (398) (7,875)  
less write-downs on strategic initiatives (155) (1,038)  
less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net 121     
less Vision related OREO valuation markup   46   
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 7  40  135 
Other income - adjusted$26,625 $24,346 $24,252 
    
Other expense$77,228 $79,043 $76,503 
less Foundation contribution   1,000   
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 320  334  327 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships     100 
Other expense - adjusted$76,908 $77,709 $76,076 
    
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(118)$2,100 $(253)
    
Net income - reported$35,204 $24,500 $33,733 
Net income - adjusted (h)$34,760 $32,402 $32,781 
    
Diluted earnings per common share$2.17 $1.51 $2.07 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$2.15 $2.00 $2.01 
    
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.44% 0.98% 1.36%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.42% 1.30% 1.32%
    
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.46% 1.00% 1.38%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.44% 1.32% 1.34%
    
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.23% 8.81% 12.54%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.07% 11.65% 12.19%
    
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.24% 10.35% 14.78%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.06% 13.69% 14.36%
    
Efficiency ratio (g) 63.07% 70.93% 65.10%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 62.78% 64.70% 65.24%
    
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.28% 4.17% 4.08%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.26% 4.17% 4.04%
 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
    
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
    
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,158,184$1,103,726$1,090,952
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 164,137 164,466 165,457
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$994,047$939,260$925,495
    
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
    
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,161,979$1,145,293$1,082,153
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927 164,247 165,243
TANGIBLE EQUITY$998,052$981,046$916,910
    
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
    
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
AVERAGE ASSETS$9,863,378$9,890,188$10,058,880
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 164,137 164,466 165,457
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,699,241$9,725,722$9,893,423
    
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
    
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
TOTAL ASSETS$9,881,077$9,836,453$9,856,981
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927 164,247 165,243
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,717,150$9,672,206$9,691,738
    
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
    
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
Interest income$126,640$125,206$110,901
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 616 838 926
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$127,256$126,044$111,827
Interest expense 31,017 30,132 18,703
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$96,239$95,912$93,124
    
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
    
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED
 March 31, 2024December 31, 2023March 31, 2023
Net income$35,204$24,500$33,733
Plus: Income taxes 7,211 5,241 6,166
Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,180 1,809 183
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$44,595$31,550$40,082
    
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

            











        

            

            
