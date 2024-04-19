Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2024

NEWARK, Ohio, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on June 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of May 17, 2024.



"Park bankers meet customers when, where and how they wish. In doing so, we remain alert to service opportunities of all types," said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. "Our consistent and predictable approach helps build long-lasting relationships that customers tell us they value."

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $35.2 million, a 4.4 percent increase from $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.17, compared to $2.07 for the first quarter of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 0.7 percent (2.6 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2024 and increased 6.1% for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2024.

“We prioritize being readily available for customers and prospects, as highlighted by our loan growth over the most recent 12-month period,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers find joy in serving others and look for opportunities to make a meaningful impact within each of our communities.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023

2024 2023 2023 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR 4Q '23 1Q '23 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 95,623 $ 95,074 $ 92,198 0.6 % 3.7 % Provision for credit losses 2,180 1,809 183 20.5 % N.M. Other income 26,200 15,519 24,387 68.8 % 7.4 % Other expense 77,228 79,043 76,503 (2.3 )% 0.9 % Income before income taxes $ 42,415 $ 29,741 $ 39,899 42.6 % 6.3 % Income taxes 7,211 5,241 6,166 37.6 % 16.9 % Net income $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 33,733 43.7 % 4.4 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.18 $ 1.52 $ 2.08 43.4 % 4.8 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.17 1.51 2.07 43.7 % 4.8 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.06 1.05 1.05 1.0 % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 71.95 71.06 66.91 1.3 % 7.5 % Market price per common share at period end 135.85 132.86 118.57 2.3 % 14.6 % Market capitalization at period end 2,199,556 2,141,235 1,917,759 2.7 % 14.7 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,116,842 16,113,215 16,242,353 — % (0.8 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,191,065 16,216,562 16,324,823 (0.2 )% (0.8 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,149,523 16,116,479 16,174,067 0.2 % (0.2 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.44 % 0.98 % 1.36 % 46.9 % 5.9 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.23 % 8.81 % 12.54 % 38.8 % (2.5 )% Yield on loans 5.99 % 5.84 % 5.24 % 2.6 % 14.3 % Yield on investment securities 3.90 % 3.88 % 3.60 % 0.5 % 8.3 % Yield on money market instruments 5.48 % 5.30 % 4.70 % 3.4 % 16.6 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.66 % 5.48 % 4.89 % 3.3 % 15.7 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.94 % 1.84 % 1.15 % 5.4 % 68.7 % Cost of borrowings 4.25 % 4.42 % 3.24 % (3.8 )% 31.2 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 2.08 % 2.01 % 1.29 % 3.5 % 61.2 % Net interest margin (g) 4.28 % 4.17 % 4.08 % 2.6 % 4.9 % Efficiency ratio (g) 63.07 % 70.93 % 65.10 % (11.1 )% (3.1 )% OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 61.80 $ 60.87 $ 56.69 1.5 % 9.0 % Average interest earning assets 9,048,204 9,120,407 9,267,418 (0.8 )% (2.4 )% Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 44,595 31,550 40,082 41.3 % 11.3 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 4Q '23 1Q '23 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,339,747 $ 1,429,144 $ 1,800,410 (6.3 )% (25.6 )% Loans 7,525,005 7,476,221 7,093,857 0.7 % 6.1 % Allowance for credit losses 85,084 83,745 85,946 1.6 % (1.0 )% Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927 164,247 165,243 (0.2 )% (0.8 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,674 983 1,468 70.3 % 14.0 % Total assets 9,881,077 9,836,453 9,856,981 0.5 % 0.2 % Total deposits 8,306,032 8,042,566 8,294,444 3.3 % 0.1 % Borrowings 295,130 517,329 360,843 (43.0 )% (18.2 )% Total shareholders' equity 1,161,979 1,145,293 1,082,153 1.5 % 7.4 % Tangible equity (d) 998,052 981,046 916,910 1.7 % 8.8 % Total nonperforming loans 71,759 61,118 74,365 17.4 % (3.5 )% Total nonperforming assets 73,433 62,101 75,833 18.2 % (3.2 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 76.16 % 76.01 % 71.97 % 0.2 % 5.8 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.95 % 0.82 % 1.05 % 15.9 % (9.5 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.98 % 0.83 % 1.07 % 18.1 % (8.4 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.21 % 0.9 % (6.6 )% Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 841 $ 2,666 $ (1 ) (68.5 )% N.M. Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.05 % 0.14 % — % (64.3 )% N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.76 % 11.64 % 10.98 % 1.0 % 7.1 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 10.27 % 10.14 % 9.46 % 1.3 % 8.6 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 11.74 % 11.16 % 10.85 % 5.2 % 8.2 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.48 % 14.94 % 15.37 % 3.6 % 0.7 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 91.11 % 89.48 % 84.04 % 1.8 % 8.4 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended March 31 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 111,211 $ 91,614 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 11,899 12,979 Tax-exempt 1,410 2,912 Other interest income 2,120 3,396 Total interest income 126,640 110,901 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,855 14,212 Time deposits 7,338 1,347 Interest on borrowings 3,824 3,144 Total interest expense 31,017 18,703 Net interest income 95,623 92,198 Provision for credit losses 2,180 183 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 93,443 92,015 Other income 26,200 24,387 Other expense 77,228 76,503 Income before income taxes 42,415 39,899 Income taxes 7,211 6,166 Net income $ 35,204 $ 33,733 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.18 $ 2.08 Net income - diluted $ 2.17 $ 2.07 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,116,842 16,242,353 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,191,065 16,324,823 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.06 $ 1.05





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 112,117 $ 160,477 Money market instruments 193,964 57,791 Investment securities 1,339,747 1,429,144 Loans 7,525,005 7,476,221 Allowance for credit losses (85,084 ) (83,745 ) Loans, net 7,439,921 7,392,476 Bank premises and equipment, net 73,818 74,211 Goodwill and other intangible assets 163,927 164,247 Other real estate owned 1,674 983 Other assets 555,909 557,124 Total assets $ 9,881,077 $ 9,836,453 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,587,152 $ 2,628,234 Interest bearing 5,718,880 5,414,332 Total deposits 8,306,032 8,042,566 Borrowings 295,130 517,329 Other liabilities 117,936 131,265 Total liabilities $ 8,719,098 $ 8,691,160 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 459,532 463,280 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (66,395 ) (66,191 ) Retained earnings 921,101 903,877 Treasury shares (1,473,581 shares at March 31, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023) (152,259 ) (155,673 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,161,979 $ 1,145,293 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,881,077 $ 9,836,453





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 143,714 $ 155,582 Money market instruments 155,511 292,948 Investment securities 1,368,527 1,806,679 Loans 7,482,650 7,099,240 Allowance for credit losses (84,067 ) (86,809 ) Loans, net 7,398,583 7,012,431 Bank premises and equipment, net 74,919 82,047 Goodwill and other intangible assets 164,137 165,457 Other real estate owned 1,088 1,434 Other assets 556,899 542,302 Total assets $ 9,863,378 $ 10,058,880 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,569,030 $ 2,970,470 Interest bearing 5,644,088 5,476,661 Total deposits 8,213,118 8,447,131 Borrowings 361,703 393,198 Other liabilities 130,373 127,599 Total liabilities $ 8,705,194 $ 8,967,928 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — Common shares 463,518 462,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (67,343 ) (96,240 ) Retained earnings 917,645 865,276 Treasury shares (155,636 ) (140,646 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,158,184 $ 1,090,952 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,863,378 $ 10,058,880





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 111,211 $ 108,495 $ 103,258 $ 96,428 $ 91,614 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 11,899 13,055 13,321 13,431 12,979 Tax-exempt 1,410 2,248 2,900 2,906 2,912 Other interest income 2,120 1,408 1,410 1,909 3,396 Total interest income 126,640 125,206 120,889 114,674 110,901 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,855 19,467 20,029 18,068 14,212 Time deposits 7,338 6,267 3,097 1,966 1,347 Interest on borrowings 3,824 4,398 3,494 3,068 3,144 Total interest expense 31,017 30,132 26,620 23,102 18,703 Net interest income 95,623 95,074 94,269 91,572 92,198 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,180 1,809 (1,580 ) 2,492 183 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses 93,443 93,265 95,849 89,080 92,015 Other income 26,200 15,519 27,713 25,015 24,387 Other expense 77,228 79,043 77,808 75,885 76,503 Income before income taxes 42,415 29,741 45,754 38,210 39,899 Income taxes 7,211 5,241 8,837 6,626 6,166 Net income $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 36,917 $ 31,584 $ 33,733 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.18 $ 1.52 $ 2.29 $ 1.95 $ 2.08 Net income - diluted $ 2.17 $ 1.51 $ 2.28 $ 1.94 $ 2.07





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 10,024 $ 8,943 $ 9,100 $ 8,816 $ 8,615 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,106 2,054 2,109 2,041 2,241 Other service income 2,524 2,349 2,615 2,639 2,697 Debit card fee income 6,243 6,583 6,652 6,830 6,457 Bank owned life insurance income 2,629 1,373 1,448 1,332 1,185 ATM fees 496 517 575 553 533 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 121 — (6 ) 12 (9 ) Loss on sale of debt securities, net (398 ) (7,875 ) — — — (Loss) gain on equity securities, net (687 ) 353 998 25 (405 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,204 1,893 1,893 1,893 1,893 Miscellaneous 938 (671 ) 2,329 874 1,180 Total other income $ 26,200 $ 15,519 $ 27,713 $ 25,015 $ 24,387 Other expense: Salaries $ 35,733 $ 36,192 $ 34,525 $ 33,649 $ 34,871 Employee benefits 11,560 10,088 10,822 10,538 10,816 Occupancy expense 3,181 3,344 3,203 3,214 3,353 Furniture and equipment expense 2,583 2,824 3,060 3,103 3,246 Data processing fees 8,808 9,605 9,700 9,582 8,750 Professional fees and services 6,817 7,015 7,572 7,365 7,221 Marketing 1,741 1,716 1,197 1,239 1,319 Insurance 1,718 1,708 2,158 1,960 1,814 Communication 1,036 993 1,135 1,045 1,037 State tax expense 1,110 1,158 1,125 1,096 1,278 Amortization of intangible assets 320 334 334 328 327 Foundation contributions — 1,000 — — — Miscellaneous 2,621 3,066 2,977 2,766 2,471 Total other expense $ 77,228 $ 79,043 $ 77,808 $ 75,885 $ 76,503





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 — 383 — 6,090 — — Charge-offs 3,240 10,863 9,133 5,093 10,304 11,177 Recoveries 2,399 5,942 6,758 8,441 27,246 10,173 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 841 4,921 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) 1,004 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,180 2,904 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 6,171 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 85,084 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 85,084 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — — 167 268 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 5,032 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 80,052 $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 Total loans $ 7,525,005 $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,454 2,835 4,653 7,149 11,153 14,331 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 548,436 Individually evaluated loans (k) 54,742 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,467,809 $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05 )% (0.24 )% 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 0.87 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 21,215 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,570 859 1,281 1,607 1,458 2,658 Total nonperforming loans $ 71,759 $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 Other real estate owned 1,674 983 1,354 775 1,431 4,029 Other nonperforming assets — — — 2,750 3,164 3,599 Total nonperforming assets $ 73,433 $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.93 % 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.39 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.95 % 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.98 % 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % 1.87 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.74 % 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % 1.42 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 New nonaccrual loans 19,012 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386 81,009 Resolved nonaccrual loans 9,082 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098 58,883 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 70,189 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k) Unpaid principal balance $ 57,053 $ 47,564 $ 80,116 $ 75,126 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 Prior charge-offs 2,311 2,349 1,775 624 655 719 Remaining principal balance 54,742 45,215 78,341 74,502 108,407 77,459 Specific reserves 5,032 4,983 3,566 1,616 5,434 5,230 Book value, after specific reserves $ 49,710 $ 40,232 $ 74,775 $ 72,886 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net interest income $ 95,623 $ 95,074 $ 92,198 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 352 124 200 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 2 35 574 Net interest income - adjusted $ 95,269 $ 94,915 $ 91,424 Provision for credit losses $ 2,180 $ 1,809 $ 183 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (953 ) — (723 ) Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,133 $ 1,809 $ 906 Other income $ 26,200 $ 15,519 $ 24,387 less loss on sale of debt securities, net (398 ) (7,875 ) — less write-downs on strategic initiatives (155 ) (1,038 ) — less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net 121 — — less Vision related OREO valuation markup — 46 — less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 7 40 135 Other income - adjusted $ 26,625 $ 24,346 $ 24,252 Other expense $ 77,228 $ 79,043 $ 76,503 less Foundation contribution — 1,000 — less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 320 334 327 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships — — 100 Other expense - adjusted $ 76,908 $ 77,709 $ 76,076 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (118 ) $ 2,100 $ (253 ) Net income - reported $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 33,733 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 34,760 $ 32,402 $ 32,781 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.17 $ 1.51 $ 2.07 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.15 $ 2.00 $ 2.01 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.44 % 0.98 % 1.36 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.42 % 1.30 % 1.32 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.46 % 1.00 % 1.38 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.44 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.23 % 8.81 % 12.54 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.07 % 11.65 % 12.19 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.24 % 10.35 % 14.78 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.06 % 13.69 % 14.36 % Efficiency ratio (g) 63.07 % 70.93 % 65.10 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 62.78 % 64.70 % 65.24 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.28 % 4.17 % 4.08 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.26 % 4.17 % 4.04 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



