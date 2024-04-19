North American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

ACHESON, Alberta, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-800-717-1738

Conference ID: 92465

A replay will be available through June 3, 2024, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264

Conference ID: 92465

Playback Passcode: 92465

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at: North American Construction Group Ltd. Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

A replay will be available until June 3, 2024, using the link provided.

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

