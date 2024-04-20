Global Attack Helicopter Market Size To Worth USD 13.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.09%

New York, United States , April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Attack Helicopter Market Size to Grow from USD 8.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.09% during the forecast period.





The need to upgrade military hardware, growing defence spending globally, and geopolitical instability have all fueled the attack helicopter market's steady growth. Many countries, especially those with aged fleets, were investing in modernising their military forces, which included purchasing attack helicopters of the highest calibre. Attack helicopters have been used for counter-insurgency operations, close air support, and surveillance because terrorist organisations and insurgent groups continue to constitute a threat to international peace. While conventional manned attack helicopters remain indispensable, the employment of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in combat scenarios is growing in popularity. This shift to unmanned platforms will likely have an effect on the market's long-term dynamics.

Attack Helicopter Market Value Chain Analysis

During the research and development phase, new attack helicopter designs are conceptualized and tested, or existing platforms are enhanced. This involves feasibility studies, prototyping, testing, and validation of new features and technologies. Various components like airframes, engines, avionics, weapons systems, sensors, and mission equipment are provided by different suppliers. Assembly involves airframe fabrication, subsystem integration, final assembly, and quality assurance to ensure compliance with standards. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) oversee assembly lines, suppliers, quality control, and production processes. Manufacturers market their attack helicopter platforms to potential clients including government bodies, defense contractors, and military organizations. Aftermarket services throughout the helicopters' lifecycle include technical support, training, spare parts acquisition, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Governmental and military institutions are the end users of attack helicopters, utilizing them for various missions such as troop transport, special operations, anti-armor, close air support, and reconnaissance.

Global Attack Helicopter Market Size, By Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) (Above 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs), Below 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs)), By Platform (Army, Navy, Air Force), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Maximum Take-Off Weight

The above 8 metric ton (above 16,000 lbs) segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Attack helicopters that weigh 8 metric tonnes or more are equipped with more powerful engines, advanced avionics, and greater ammunition than their smaller counterparts. Because they can now carry a wider range of weapons, including anti-tank missiles, cannons, rockets, and air-to-air missiles, aircraft are more effective in modern combat scenarios. Greater survivability features including armoured protection, backup systems, and state-of-the-art defences against threats like radar- and infrared-guided weaponry are commonly seen on larger attack helicopters. As a result, they are better suited to handle hazardous situations and withstand adversary engagements. As emerging economies improve their armed services and increase defence budgets, there is an increasing demand for advanced attack helicopters in the over 8 metric tonne sector.

Insights by Platform

The air force segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Modern air forces are gradually putting multi-domain operational concepts—which integrate air, land, sea, space, and cyber capabilities—into practice in order to achieve strategic objectives. Attack helicopters provide close air support, combat interdiction, and observation to ground forces, making them indispensable to air force missions. Air forces utilise attack helicopters for a variety of specialised missions and duties, including special operations support, air interdiction, counterterrorism, convoy escort, and counterinsurgency. These platforms can operate in a wide range of operational environments, from rugged terrain to populated places, because of their adaptability and agility. Emerging countries with expanding air forces are increasing their investment in attack helicopter capabilities as a means of modernising their armed forces and addressing security concerns.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Attack Helicopter Market from 2023 to 2033. As part of joint and combined weapons operations, attack helicopters often work alongside ground forces, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and command and control platforms in North America. Interoperability and integration with other combined force components are critical elements in the operation of attack helicopters. North American manufacturers actively pursue international markets for their attack helicopter platforms, aiming to satisfy both allied and foreign clients. Participation in trade shows and defence fairs, government-to-government agreements, and government-to-government initiatives enable the export of attack helicopters to partner countries seeking advanced rotorcraft capabilities.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Numerous countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their defence spending in response to shifting security conditions and geopolitical pressures. The previously indicated trend has led to a rise in defence acquisition initiatives, including the acquisition of advanced attack helicopters to enhance military capacities. Due to persistent territorial disputes, regional tensions, and security concerns, countries in the Asia-Pacific region require attack helicopters and other cutting-edge military equipment. Countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United States are vigorously modernising their armed forces due to strategic stability and deterrent against potential adversaries. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are implementing modernization programmes to update their antiquated defence equipment and strengthen their armed forces.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Players in the Global Attack Helicopter Market size include The Boeing Company, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters., HAL Turkish Aerospace Industries, Leonardo – Finmeccanica, Bell Helicopter, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc, Airbus Helicopters, Denel, and Other key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In September 2023, the Boeing Company and Aviation Capital Group LLC have announced the finalization of a deal for thirteen 737 MAX aircraft.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Attack Helicopter Market, Maximum Take-Off Weight Analysis

Above 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs)

Below 8 tons (Above 16,000 lbs)

Attack Helicopter Market, Platform Analysis

Army

Navy

Air Force

Attack Helicopter Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



