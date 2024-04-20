Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Palo Alto, Snowflake, and Chemours and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), and The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)

Class Period: August 18, 2023 - February 20, 2024 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2024

After the market close on February 20, 2024, Palo Alto Networks announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024 and lowered its third quarter and full-year billings and revenue guidance. In an earnings call that same day, Defendants explained that “our guidance is a consequence of us driving a shift in our strategy in wanting to accelerate both our platformization and consolidation and activating our AI leadership.” Defendants also revealed that U.S. federal government deals for several large projects did not close and resulted in “a significant shortfall in our U.S. federal government business” that is expected to continue into the third and fourth quarters if 2024.

On this news, the price of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. common stock declined by $104.12 per share, or approximately 28%, on February 21, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) The Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about customer demand, billings, and platformization, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)

Class Period: September 16, 2020 - March 2, 2022 (Class A Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2024

Snowflake is a cloud data platform that enables its enterprise customers to consolidate data into a single source to build data-driven applications and share data.

The Snowflake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Snowflake had systematically oversold capacity to customers which created a misleading appearance of the demand for Snowflake’s products and services; (ii) Snowflake had provided significant discounts to its customers prior to its initial public offering (“IPO”) that temporarily boosted sales but would not be sustainable after the IPO and/or necessitate platform efficiency adjustments that negatively impacted client consumption and Snowflake’s revenue and profit margins; (iii) as a result, Snowflake’s customers were poised to roll over a material amount of unused credits (and thereby cannibalize future sales) at the end of their contracts’ terms or to refuse to renew their contracts at prior consumption levels or at all; and (iv) consequently, Snowflake’s product revenue and remaining performance obligations had been artificially inflated leading up to and during the Class Period.

On March 2, 2022, Snowflake revealed that its product revenue growth rate for fiscal 2023 was projected to be slashed to a range of 65% to 67%, far below the triple-digit growth and purportedly ongoing favorable business trends highlighted by defendants during the Class Period. On a related earnings call also held on March 2, 2022, Snowflake CFO, defendant Michael P. Scarpelli, further revealed that Snowflake customers were consuming at a reduced rate, which he blamed on “platform enhancements . . . which lowered credit consumption.” On this news, the price of Snowflake Class A common stock fell nearly 28% over several trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: April 28, 2023 - February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2024

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Chemours is an industrial and specialty chemical company for a number of markets including, among others, the “coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas” markets.

After the market closed on February 9, 2023, Chemours announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. As is relevant here, Chemours announced Free Cash Flow (defined as cash flows from operations, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment) of $94 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $447 million in full year 2022, “demonstrating [Chemours’s] continuing ability to generate strong Free Cash Flow.”

The following day, February 10, 2023 (the first day of the Class Period), Chemours filed its 2022 annual report on Form 10-K (the “2022 Annual Report”) with the SEC and reiterated that it generated Free Cash Flow of $447 million in full year 2022. In connection with the 2022 Annual Report, the Company’s CEO Mark Newman and then CFO Sameer Ralhan certified the accuracy of the Company’s financial reports and the adequacy of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting.

Chemours reported quarterly and year-to-date Free Cash Flow metrics in connection with each of the Company’s quarterly financial results throughout the remainder of the Class Period. Each of the Company’s quarterly financial reports filed on Form 10-Q during the remainder of the Class Period contained substantially identical certifications to those set forth in the 2022 Annual Report from Chemours’s CEO Newman and CFO Ralhan (first quarter of 2023) and CFO Jonathan Lock (second and third quarters of 2023).

Prior to and during the Class Period, Chemours also set and publicized certain criteria for executive compensation. For example, pursuant to Chemours’s Annual Incentive Plans (“AIPs”) for 2022 and 2023, the Company’s senior executive officers (including the CEO and CFO) were entitled to additional cash compensation if certain targets, including Free Cash Flow targets, were met. Similarly, pursuant to Chemours’s Long-Term Incentive Plans (“LTIPs”), the Company’s senior executive officers (including the CEO and CFO) were entitled to stock compensation if certain targets, including Free Cash Flow Conversion (defined as cash flows from operations, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment divided by Adjusted EBITDA) targets, were met.

According to the complaint, notwithstanding Defendants’ repeated assurances regarding the accuracy of the Company’s financial reports and the adequacy of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, investors began to learn the truth on February 13, 2024, when Chemours “announced that it has postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, which had previously been scheduled for February 14, 2024 and February 15, 2024, respectively,” and that it now “expect[ed] to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.” According to the Company, the delay was necessary “because it needs additional time to complete its year-end reporting process” and “is evaluating its internal control over financial reporting . . . with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications.” Chemours also revealed that it needed additional time for its Audit Committee to conduct a related internal review.

In response to this initial development, the price of Chemours common stock fell $3.85 per share, or more than 12%, from a close of $30.49 per share on February 13, 2024, to close at $26.64 per share on February 14, 2024.

Then, before the market opened on February 29, 2024, Chemours stunned investors when it announced that it was delaying the filing of its annual report for 2023 and that its Board of Directors had “place[d] President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel on administrative leave . . . pending the completion of an internal review being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with the assistance of independent outside counsel.” According to the Company, the scope of the investigation “includes the processes for reviewing reports made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline” and Chemours’s “practices for managing working capital, including the related impact on metrics within the Company’s incentive plans [and] certain non-GAAP metrics” in the Company’s financial reports. Given the importance of these issues—not only to executive compensation, but also investors’ assessment of Chemours’s financial performance—the Company acknowledged that it “is evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to the control environment, including the effectiveness of the ‘tone at the top’ set by certain members of senior management.”

In response to these revelations, the price of Chemours common stock plummeted $9.05 per share, or more than 31%, from a close of $28.72 per share on February 28, 2024, to close at $19.67 per share on February 29, 2024.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of the Company’s senior executive officers manipulated Free Cash Flow targets as a means to maximize additional cash and stock incentive compensation applicable to executive officers pursuant to the Company’s AIPs and LTIPs; (2) the Company’s accounting practices and procedures, including its internal control over financial reporting, were deficient; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

