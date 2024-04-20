Steam Trap Market To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The emphasis on energy efficiency is indeed paramount across various sectors, and steam systems present a significant area for improvement. The statistics from the U.S. Department of Energy highlight the substantial energy losses attributed to inefficient steam systems, underlining the critical role of steam traps in mitigating these losses.

Steam traps serve as vital components in maintaining the efficiency of steam systems by effectively removing condensate and preventing steam leaks. By doing so, they optimize steam distribution and reduce energy wastage. As reported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the potential energy savings underscore the significant impact that steam trap implementation can have on overall energy consumption and operational costs for industrial facilities.

In the current landscape, where there is a growing imperative to curb energy consumption and minimize carbon emissions, adopting steam traps becomes even more compelling for organizations striving to enhance their sustainability efforts. By investing in energy-efficient solutions like steam traps, industries can reduce their environmental footprint and improve their bottom line through cost savings and operational efficiency gains.

Segmentation Overview:

The steam trap market has been segmented into type, application, material, end-user, and region.

The oil and gas industry accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The oil and gas sector was the largest sub-segment in 2023 based on market segmentation by end-user. Steam traps are deployed in this sector due to its extensive use of steam. The increasing focus on energy efficiency and the adoption of advanced steam trap technologies to minimize steam losses have further contributed to the dominance of the oil and gas segment in the steam trap market.

The mechanical segment has registered a leading position in the past few years.

The mechanical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 based on market segmentation by type. Mechanical steam traps are inexpensive and simple in design. They use mechanical mechanisms, such as floats and thermostats, to remove collected condensate efficiently. The thermostatic segment is expected to exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period. A thermostatic steam trap is a device that uses temperature-sensitive elements to provide accurate control and quick response to steam temperature changes.

Stream Trap Market Report Highlights:

The steam trap market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2032.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries is a significant factor driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the steam trap industry. Growing industrialization in the power generation, food, and beverage industries is driving the demand for the steam trap market in this region.

Some prominent players in the steam trap market report include Spirax Sarco, Armstrong International, TLV Corporation, Velan Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Watson McDaniel, CIRCOR International, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Thermax Limited, Pentair plc, Bestobell Steam Traps, and Barnes & Jones, Inc.

