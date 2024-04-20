Cold Plasma Market To Reach USD 8.6 Billion By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Focus on environmental sustainability forward pushes the market growth

Industries increasingly turn to sustainable solutions in response to the growing imperative for environmental sustainability. Cold plasma components have emerged as an innovative solution for automotive, electronics, and textiles, as they operate without chemical substances or high temperatures. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, cold plasma technology has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 90% and lower electricity consumption by 60% in industrial operations. The global prevalence of environmentally friendly practices has led to the adoption of cold plasma technology in processing units across various industries.

Innovations in generator technology utilized in cold plasma technology present significant growth opportunities for key market participants and are poised to impact market growth in the forecast period positively. The ongoing advancements in generator technology are driving the development of more compact, portable, and cost-efficient cold plasma generators. Consequently, this expansion enables the broader utilization of cold plasma technology across various sectors, including food processing, agriculture, and water treatment, elevating its application to more advanced levels.

Segmentation Overview:

The cold plasma market has been segmented into regime, industry, and region.

Atmospheric pressure to lead the regime segment for the cold plasma industry

Based on the market segmentation by regime, the atmospheric pressure cold plasma segment held the largest market share in 2023. Atmospheric pressure cold plasma technologies are standard in various industries, such as medical, electronics, and textiles.

The medical industry accounts for a significant market share in the coming years.

Based on the cold plasma market segmentation by industry, the medical sector held a substantial market share in 2023 and exhibited remarkable growth during the forecast period. The tremendous growth may be attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments.

Cold Plasma Market Report Highlights:

The cold plasma market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2032.

The versatility of cold plasma applications will contribute to industry development in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to skyrocket in cold plasma medicine expansion. It is home to billion-scale electronics and automotive manufacturing and governmental incentives for environmentally friendly manufacturing.

Some prominent players in the cold plasma market report include Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Henniker Plasma, Enercon Industries Corporation, Tantec A/S, Europlasma NV, Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., P2i Ltd, Acxys Technologies, Surfx Technologies LLC, and AcXys Plasma Technologies.

