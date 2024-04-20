Jostens Unveils the University of Michigan’s 2023 Football National Championship Ring

Minneapolis, MN, April 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of handcrafted championship jewelry, has designed four custom rings for the University of Michigan’s legendary 2023 football team. This extraordinary collection of rings was presented to players and staff members during a private on-campus ceremony.

“In the last year of the four-team playoff, the University of Michigan capped off an extraordinary undefeated season with their program’s 12th national championship title,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division. “Jostens is proud to partner with Michigan to celebrate their remarkable 2023 season with four uniquely designed championship rings that capture all the most meaningful pieces of their story. It is our distinct honor to help bring that story to life on these rings.”

The University of Michigan’s 2023 Football National Championship Ring was inspired by the shape and sheer size of Michigan Stadium — fondly referred to as “The Big House” — and commemorates the Wolverines’ undefeated season with shimmering hand-set stones and deeply meaningful details. It reflects the team’s unshakable confidence, unrelenting determination and incredible legacy.

The ring top is flooded with shimmering white stones and features the university’s iconic block “M” logo, which is expertly crafted out of a custom-cut, deep blue stone. The College Football Playoff trophy — adorned with a dazzling white, marquise stone — symbolizes the team’s January 2024 championship win, while the words “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” garner considerable attention. Fifteen round white stones line the top side of the ring to honor the team’s undefeated (15-0) season, and 12 brilliant baguette stones — representing the program’s 12 National Championship titles — line each side of the ring top.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name and Houston’s legendary NRG Stadium, where the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship was held. The final score of the game — “34-13” — stretches across the top of the stadium, while each player’s jersey number sits proudly in front of it. The Harbaugh family catchphrase — “WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US? NOOOOBODY!” — begins on this side of the ring and wraps around the majority of the bezel.

The right side of the ring highlights a university slogan — “MICHIGAN VS. EVERYBODY” — and showcases the team’s official 2023 National Championship logo.

A familiar school motto — “THOSE WHO STAY WILL BE CHAMPIONS” — is imprinted on the inside of the ring, along with the team’s season record (“15-0”) and the official CFP logo. This incredible ring is finished with the word “BET” on the outside of the band, which was a rally cry throughout the season.

In addition to this National Championship ring, players and staff members received the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, the Big Ten Championship Ring and the Rose Bowl Championship Ring. All of these intricate designs were created and crafted by Jostens.

