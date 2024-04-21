Ambulatory EHR Market To Reach USD 33.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing popularity of ambulatory EHR systems drives the industry's growth

Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems used in ambulatory care settings have experienced significant growth, driven by a heightened focus on delivering high-quality healthcare services and enhancing patient outcomes. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the adoption rate of certified EHR systems among office-based physicians in the US surged to 89.9% in 2021, up from 71.8% in 2015. The demand for improved care coordination among healthcare professionals, streamlined workflows, and efficient patient data management propels this surge.

Furthermore, government initiatives such as the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Programs have further spurred the implementation of EHR systems in ambulatory care settings.

The swift progress in cloud computing technology has played a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the Ambulatory EHR market. Cloud-based EHR solutions present many advantages compared to traditional on-premise systems, including reduced upfront costs, scalability, and remote accessibility. These benefits have rendered cloud-based EHR systems highly appealing to ambulatory care providers, especially small and medium-sized providers. The growing adoption of cloud-based EHR solutions is anticipated to fuel the overall expansion of the Ambulatory EHR market in the foreseeable future.

Segmentation Overview:

The ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into application, delivery mode, end-user, and region.

Practice management solutions dominate the industry growth in the future.

Based on the market segmentation for the ambulatory EHR market by application, the practice management sub-segment will likely dominate the future market in the forecast period. Practice management solutions are essential for streamlining administrative tasks, managing financial operations, and optimizing overall practice efficiency, making them a critical component of ambulatory EHR systems.

Cloud-based solutions exert a massive potential in the foreseeable future.

The market segmentation by delivery mode includes cloud and on-premise solutions. Cloud-based solutions likely hold the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing in healthcare, which offers scalability, cost-effectiveness, and easy access to patient data from remote locations.

Ambulatory EHR Market Report Highlights:

The ambulatory EHR market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

Growth in adoption of EHR systems in ambulatory care settings to drive industry growth.

North America accounted for a significant market share in 2023. Major growth highlights include growing incidences of chronic illenesses, and rise in ER visits.

Some prominent players in the ambulatory EHR market report include Epic Systems, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Greenway Health, Modernizing Medicine, Practice Fusion, and CureMD.

