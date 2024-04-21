Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market To Reach USD 4,106.7 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



High prevalence of sacroiliac joint dysfunction to drive market growth

The growing prevalence of sacroiliac joint dysfunction emerges as a primary driver for the sacroiliac joint fusion market. As per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), sacroiliac joint dysfunction affects approximately 15% to 30% of individuals experiencing chronic lower back pain. Moreover, the burgeoning aging population globally is anticipated to contribute to the rising incidence of sacroiliac joint disorders, given that the condition is more prevalent among older adults. According to projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2060, U.S. adults aged 65 and older are expected to reach 95 million, constituting nearly 23% of the total population. This demographic shift may potentially fuel the demand for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures.

The advancement and embrace of minimally invasive surgical methods for sacroiliac joint fusion are propelling market growth. Minimally invasive procedures offer a host of benefits compared to traditional open surgery, including smaller incisions, minimized blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. According to research published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion demonstrated a remarkable 90% enhancement in patient-reported outcomes and a substantial decrease in opioid usage at the 12-month mark post-surgery. The increasing accessibility and acceptance of these sophisticated surgical techniques are anticipated to bolster the adoption of sacroiliac joint fusion procedures.

Segmentation Overview:

The sacroiliac joint fusion market has been segmented into indication, product, approach, end-user, and region.

Hospitals accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Hospitals with specialized orthopedic and spine surgery departments are well-equipped to handle complex sacroiliac joint fusion procedures.

Degenerative sacroilitis accounted for the largest segment.

Based on the market segmentation by indication, degenerative sacroilitis was the largest segment in 2023. Degenerative sacroiliitis is a common cause of chronic lower back pain, particularly among older adults, and is often associated with conditions such as osteoarthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Report Highlights:

The sacroiliac joint fusion market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 18.6% by 2032.

The growing prevalence of sacroiliac joint dysfunction in the aging population drives industry growth.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the sacroiliac joint fusion market owing to its large population and growth in healthcare expenditures.

Some prominent players in the sacroiliac joint fusion market report include Medtronic plc, SI-BONE, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Zyga Technology, Inc., CoreLink, LLC, Camber Spine Technologies, VGI Medical, and Genesys Spine.

