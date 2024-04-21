Circuit Tracer Market To Reach USD 256.1 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Demand for safe electrical infrastructure to propel the industry growth.

The circuit tracer market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for reliable and safe electrical infrastructure. With urbanization and industrialization expanding globally, the necessity for efficient and well-maintained electrical systems becomes more crucial. Governments and private entities are making substantial investments in developing and enhancing electrical infrastructure to guarantee uninterrupted power supply and mitigate the risk of electrical failures. As per the World Bank, global investment in infrastructure, including electricity, is projected to reach USD 94 trillion by 2040, underscoring the substantial growth potential in the circuit tracer market.

Incorporating smart technology represents a significant opportunity for the circuit tracer market. Manufacturers are progressively integrating wireless connectivity, data logging, and cloud-based analytics into their circuit tracer products. These advancements empower users to access real-time data, conduct remote diagnostics, and streamline maintenance procedures. According to a report by Grand View Research, the Global Smart Infrastructure Market is anticipated to reach USD105.8 billion by 2026, underscoring the vast potential for smart technology adoption in the electrical industry. As industries undergo digital transformation, the demand for smart circuit tracers is expected to skyrocket, fostering innovation and driving market expansion.

Segmentation Overview:

The circuit tracer market has been segmented into product type, voltage range, end-user, and region.

Industrial accounted for a leading market share.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in the circuit tracer market. The industrial sector, which includes manufacturing plants, power generation facilities, and other heavy industries, relies heavily on properly functioning electrical systems to ensure uninterrupted operations and maintain a safe working environment.

The wired segment held a leading market share in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by type, the wired segment held the largest market share in the circuit tracer market. Wired circuit tracers have been the traditional choice for electricians and maintenance professionals due to their reliability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Their widespread availability and compatibility with a wide range of electrical systems have contributed to their dominant position in the market.

Circuit Tracer Market Report Highlights:

The circuit tracer market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2032.

The growing demand for reliable infrastructure drives the circuit tracer market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is leading in the global industry and is projected to retain a leading position due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development in these regions.

Some prominent players in the circuit tracer market report include Fluke Corporation, Ideal Industries, Klein Tools, Greenlee, Triplett, Sperry Instruments, Mastech, Amprobe, Southwire, Extech Instruments, Megger, FLIR Systems, and Hioki.

