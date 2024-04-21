Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Corporate Learning

HALIFAX, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK proudly unveils the distinguished list of winners and finalists for the 2024 Business Training and Education Awards, recognising leaders who have made substantial contributions to corporate learning and development. This year's accolades celebrate the dedication, innovation, and exceptional standards demonstrated by organisations committed to professional growth and workforce excellence across various industries.
Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards Winners
- Connect Training - Best Diversity and Inclusion Training
- Finance Training Academy Limited - Best Online Training Service Provider
- MDS Limited - Best Employee Development Provider
- Key Performance Training - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- DB Schenker - Best Leadership Development Program
- MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC - Best Learning Management System
- The Agile Group - Best Customised Training
- Prospero Learning - Best Upskilling Provider
- PGL Midlands Ltd - Business Training Provider of the Year
- Alderley - Business Training Manager of the Year
- Tactical Medical Rescue Ltd - Rising Star Award
- Paseda360 - Newcomer Training Provider of the Year
- NR Medical Training - Best Learning and Development Strategy
Business Awards UK 2024 Business Training and Education Awards Finalists
- Connex Education Academy - Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist
- MDS Limited - Best Leadership Development Program Finalist
- Global University Systems - Best Diversity and Inclusion Training Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist
- Ardent Training - Best Learning Management System Finalist
- The Reiki Experience - Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist
- CCL Academy - Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist
- HIT Training Ltd - Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist
- JPF First Aid - Rising Star Award Finalist, Business Training Provider of the Year Finalist
- Kanso Design - Best Customised Training Finalist
- Legal Training by Immigration Advice Service - Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Business Training Manager of the Year Finalist
- Circular Economy Innovation Communities - Best Customised Training Finalist
- EducateMe Group - Best Upskilling Provider Finalist, Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist
- PGL Midlands Ltd - Newcomer Training Provider of the Year Finalist
- sfG MentorNet - Best Employee Development Provider Finalist, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist
- 100% Effective Ltd - Best Online Training Service Provider Finalist
- Lofty Heights Skills Academy - Best Upskilling Provider Finalist
- The Studio by MB - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist
- Tricres Ltd - Best Leadership Development Program Finalist
- Thurrock Training Consultancy - Best Learning and Development Strategy Finalist
Setting New Standards in Professional Education
The 2024 Business Training and Education Awards shine a spotlight on the transformative power of dedicated training initiatives that not only adapt to but also anticipate the needs of the modern workforce. This year, winners have distinguished themselves through pioneering approaches, such as immersive virtual reality training and highly customised programs that cater specifically to sector-specific demands, proving that effective education is key to both personal and corporate success.
These leaders in training exemplify excellence in a variety of practices, from enhancing diversity and inclusion to fostering technological advancements in learning management systems. Their commitment to developing tailored and impactful learning experiences not only boosts individual performance but also fundamentally shifts organisational capabilities, setting new benchmarks for the industry.
As businesses continue to navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape, the achievements of these winners and finalists demonstrate the critical role of comprehensive and flexible training solutions in sustaining business growth and innovation. Business Awards UK encourages a continued focus on elevating educational standards and nurturing a culture of lifelong learning and development.
To find out more about the 2024 Business Training and Education awards and its winners, please contact Business Awards UK.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
The information provided does not constitute endorsement of any activities or claims mentioned in the press release. Neither KISS PR, nor its distribution partners, are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of the press release are at the reader's own risk. For further inquiries about the company or the content issued, please contact the source company directly. Details about the source company are included in the press release.