Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards: Honouring Pioneers in Digital Defence

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations in cybersecurity that protect and empower businesses and public sectors in an increasingly complex digital landscape. This year's awards recognise those who have significantly advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring robust defence systems and promoting a culture of safety and resilience.

Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners

Netacea - Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024, Threat Detection and Response Excellence

ISMS.online - Best International Cybersecurity Service

G6S Security Limited - Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

Censornet - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Hornetsecurity - Cloud Security Pioneer

Keepit - Best Cybersecurity Backup Service

Net Primates Ltd - Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution

ThreatAware - Best Cybersecurity Innovation

TechForce Cyber - Best Client Support – Cybersecurity

Aspire IT Services Ltd - Best Cyber Resilience Strategy

Benefex Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

Evalian - Best Cybersecurity Training

Shobitha Shivakumar, IBM - Rising Star Award

Panoptic Cyber Ltd - Data Privacy Protector

Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists

Censornet - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Security Pioneer

TechForce Cyber - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Netacea - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Hornetsecurity - Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024

Socura - Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

G6S Security Limited - Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution

Keepit - Cloud Security Pioneer

Socura - Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution

Aspire IT Services Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Training

Benefex Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Training

Evalian - Best Cyber Resilience Strategy

cysmo Cyber Risk GmbH - Best International Cybersecurity Service, Rising Star Award

Fractal.ai - Data Privacy Protector

North Infosec Testing Ltd - Best International Cybersecurity Service, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024

Intuit - Best Client Support – Cybersecurity, Rising Star Award

Akshay Chandrasekaran, Intuit - Rising Star Award

Driving Future-Ready Cybersecurity Initiatives

The 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards spotlight the critical importance of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only respond to threats but proactively shape security protocols and infrastructure. This year’s winners have excelled in creating innovative security measures that are essential in the current climate of digital threats, from cloud security to zero trust architectures.

Their achievements exemplify the pinnacle of commitment to advancing cybersecurity, ensuring that businesses not only survive but thrive in the face of adversities. By implementing comprehensive strategies and fostering an organisational culture attuned to cybersecurity awareness and best practices, these leaders are setting new benchmarks for the industry.

As we continue to witness a dynamic shift in the cybersecurity landscape, the contributions of these professionals and organisations play a pivotal role in steering the future of digital security. The Business Awards UK celebrates this ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, urging a sustained dedication to developing robust and adaptive security environments.

To learn more about the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards and the innovative contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company Details:



Organization: Business Awards UK



Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director



Email: mark@business-awards.uk



Website: https://business-awards.uk



Contact Number: +441422 771042



Country: United Kingdom



City: HALIFAX

