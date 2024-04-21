MIAMI, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leading ibogaine provider in the world, is proud to announce that they have initiated a collaboration with top researchers in the psychedelic community.

Exploring Psychedelics Ibogaine By David Dardashti is based on the knowledge and use of ibogaine as a tool for treating addiction and other psychological issues. The clinic is now exploring the potential benefits of other psychedelics to further enhance their treatment protocols. “We are excited to collaborate with different researchers and organizations within the psychedelic community,” said David Dardashti, CEO & Founder of Ibogaine By David Dardashti. “The team here is committed to learning more about the potential of psychedelic compounds and how they can be safely and effectively used for therapeutic purposes. By working together, we can contribute to the development of safe psychedelic therapies and create a better understanding of these substances.” The clinic will also consider developing algorithms for personalizing treatment doses of ibogaine and other psychedelics, depending on the integrity of other facilities' treatment protocols. They also plan to develop an algorithm that could be used by other ibogaine treatment providers to more effectively optimize ibogaine treatments. “We are very proud of the work that we do here,” said David Dardashti. “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality of care and safety for our patients. As we explore the potential of other psychedelics, we are excited to expand our knowledge and contribute more to the psychedelic treatment field.”

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is dedicated to exploring the potential benefits of psychedelics for treating addiction and other psychological issues, and developing algorithms to personalize treatment doses and optimize ibogaine treatments.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is looking forward to the new collaborations that are underway and to the potential for furthering knowledge in this field. They encourage any organizations or individuals who are interested in exploring the potential of psychedelics to reach out if they have any questions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e668be-e41d-405f-87d2-c3b212220f84