The 2025 Cayenne GTS models: Enhanced power, equipment and dynamics, same V8 character

Stuttgart/Atlanta, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is rounding out the Cayenne model line - which was extensively updated last year - with the new, particularly driver-focused Cayenne GTS models. Available in both SUV and Coupe body styles, both versions are distinguished by a 493 hp twin-turbo V8-engine, performance-focused suspension systems, a high degree of everyday usability, GTS-specific design elements and an enhanced level of standard equipment.



Performance-focused suspension with Turbo GT components

4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 with 493 hp

Instantly recognizable GTS character with new design accents

Increased level of standard equipment

At Porsche, GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport and represents a higher level of performance and driver engagement combined with full road-trip capability. The Cayenne generally combines the character of a sports car with that of an off-road capable SUV. The GTS models have a specific setup which prioritizes on-road performance. With a powerful engine, a performance-focused suspension and exclusive design elements combined with comfort and practicality for everyday use, the new Cayenne GTS stays true to this principle.



Suspension technology from the Cayenne Turbo GT

The performance-focused, GTS-specific air suspension including the adaptive damper system PASM and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is fitted as standard and offers a ride height reduction of 10 millimeters compared to other Cayenne models with air suspension. All suspension components and control systems such as the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and the optional active roll stabilization Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) are specifically tuned to offer a high degree of road-focused performance.



The two-valve damper technology makes the system very responsive, and the two-chamber air suspension provides highly dynamic spring rates while retaining a significant degree of ride comfort. The pivot bearings at the front axle of the new Cayenne GTS are taken from the Cayenne Turbo GT, increasing the negative camber of the wheels by 0.58 degrees compared to other Cayenne models. The result is a notably direct and precise steering and turn-in response as well as a heightened level of cornering performance.



Power increase: 40 hp more than the previous Cayenne GTS model

In addition to the upgraded suspension, the charismatic V8-engine is another defining characteristic of the Cayenne GTS. The twin-turbo V8 is designed by Porsche, produced in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and has been significantly updated compared to the previous generation. The engine now makes 493 hp, which represents a 40 hp increase compared to the previous Cayenne GTS. The maximum torque is now 487 lb.-ft. - this is 30 lb.-ft. more than before. The eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission contributes to improved acceleration through noticeably quicker reaction and gear change times in the Sport and Sport Plus modes.



Thanks to these upgrades, the new Cayenne GTS accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and on to a top track speed of 171 mph. Another technical advancement is the separate water cooling circuit for the all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management (PTM). This technology was also adapted from the high-performance Cayenne Turbo GT model and aims to improve the endurance of the car during spirited driving on closed courses or winding backroads.



GTS-specific design and equipment

No matter the model line, a Porsche GTS variant can be identified by its unique and sporty design elements. On the Cayenne GTS, these include black GTS model designation on the door and at the rear of the vehicle, a model-specific front fascia with larger air intakes, tinted head- and taillights as well as red brake calipers. These elements are complemented by the standard Sport Design Package, which includes rocker panels, window surrounds, wheel arch extensions and inlays in the front fascia which are all painted in high-gloss black. On previous GTS models, these parts were painted in the exterior paint color. The tips of the standard Sport Exhaust System – previously finished in black – are now painted in a dark bronze tone. Additionally, the new Cayenne GTS models are fitted with 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels painted in anthracite grey.



The Cayenne GTS Coupe is also equipped with an adaptive rear spoiler. Optionally, the Cayenne GTS Coupe can also be ordered with a Sport Exhaust System with center-mounted tips in dark bronze as a part of three different Lightweight Sport Packages. These include a lightweight roof, a rear diffusor made of carbon fiber and reduced sound insulation. Depending on the equipment, the Lightweight Sport Packages can reduce the weight of the vehicle by up to 55 pounds.



The interior of the Cayenne GTS features many parts of the interior finished in Race Tex. The roofliner, the armrests and door panels, heated GT Sport steering wheel, as well as the seat centers of the 8-way Sport seats are finished in Race Tex. Further individualization is available with the optional GTS interior packages, offered in either Carmine Red or Slate Grey.



New Driver Experience with ambient lighting

The new GTS models benefit from the recent enhancements made to the Cayenne. This incorporates the new Porsche Driver Experience with the standard digital instrument cluster in a curved design and an optional passenger display. Standard equipment on the Cayenne GTS includes the Sport Design Package, HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, air suspension with a 10 mm ride height reduction, Bose® Surround-Sound System and ambient lighting.



Pricing and availability

The 2025 Cayenne GTS models will be available to order shortly and are expected to reach Porsche Centers in the U.S. in Fall 2024. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP for the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS will be $124,900, while the 2025 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe will have an MSRP of $129,500. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee.

