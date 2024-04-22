WISeKey Awarded Project by Government of Seychelles to Deliver “SeyID”, a Digital Identity Platform

Victoria, Seychelles and Geneva, Switzerland, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeyID Platform Will Enable Key eGovernment Initiatives and Further Digital Transformation



WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, today announced it has been awarded the project to deliver a new Digital Identity platform, “SeyID”, by the Government of Seychelles. SeyID will be linked with different national initiatives covering eGovernment, eTourism and eHealth.

Following the successful launch of the SeyID project, which is built upon WISeKey's WISeID platform for Digital Identity and online security, significant enhancements have been achieved in the realm of secure access and identity verification. WISeID, a trusted identity service, employs robust authentication techniques to facilitate access to web and mobile applications.

WISeID supports seamless online KYC onboarding, one-time password (OTP) authentication, and an innovative "hands-free" secure login through QR-Codes. Users can effortlessly utilize the SeyID mobile application for secure access, eliminating the need for passwords. Additionally, WISeID offers digital signature services for documents, ensuring a comprehensive approach to online security. Built upon the WISeKey Root of Trust, WISeID incorporates cutting-edge blockchain technologies to distribute identity attributes and construct federated ecosystems, further fortifying the security infrastructure.

Continuing its evolution, the SeyID Platform now integrates an e-wallet, offering users the ability to securely store their National ID and Driver license, eliminating the need to carry the physical documents. The App generates a digital version of the ID card, featuring a QR Code for secure third-party verification (from law enforcement agents to other uses such opening a bank account. where the person needs to prove their identity). This multifaceted approach underscores SeyID's commitment to providing a secure, efficient, and technologically advanced solution for digital identity and transactions.

In a next evolution, planned for the first half of 2024, WISeKey will also integrate a “Document Wallet”, which will allow to the Government to securely send digital documents to citizens. This feature, combined with SeyID’s existing feature for document signing, will greatly reduce the need to manage paper documents in the country.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

