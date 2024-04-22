ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR NOMINATION

London, 22 April 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board has nominated John Munro as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. His appointment will be voted on by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 30 May 2024. If elected at the AGM, John Munro will chair the Technical, Health and Safety Committee of the Board and join the Remuneration Committee.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome John Munro to the Endeavour Board. He brings considerable mining, operational and project development experience in Africa, as well as strategy and mining finance expertise globally. We look forward to welcoming him as a valuable addition to the Board, where he will continue to help Endeavour reinforce its operational excellence, as the business continues to grow.”

Tertius Zongo, an Independent Non-Executive Director has notified the Board that he will not seek re-election as a Director of the Company at the forthcoming AGM, in order to focus on his personal interests. He has been an important member of the Semafo and Endeavour Boards for the past 12 years. He will continue to assist the Company as a consultant on West African matters.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Tertius for his significant contribution to the business over the years and we wish him well and every success for the future. I am pleased that we can continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience in his new role.”

John Munro brings over 30 years of experience in mining, having held a number of senior executive roles in the industry, leading mining operations and businesses in Africa and around the world, in a range of commodities. He holds a BSc Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and a postgraduate Advanced Management Programme qualification from Harvard Business School.

There is no additional information requiring disclosure under LR 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the appointment of John Munro.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

ABOUT JOHN MUNRO

John Munro has over 30 years’ experience in the international mining industry, with the last 20 years in senior executive roles, leading mining operations and businesses in Africa and around the world, in a range of commodities. In the early 2000s John was an executive of Gold Fields Limited, variously leading that company’s international operations, project development and strategy. In 2008 he was appointed CEO of Rand Uranium, a uranium and gold start up. Thereafter, John moved to London working initially in First Reserve Corporation’s mining acquisitions team before joining Cupric Canyon Capital in 2014. John held various executive roles at Cupric, including 2 years as CEO, leading the financing and development of that company, culminating in the sale to MMG Limited in 2024.

John was previously a non-executive director of Nordgold SE and is currently a non-executive director of Manuli Hydraulics, a private company.

