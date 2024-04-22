DNA Synthesis Market to hit USD 20.5 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Synthesis Market size is expected to reach a remuneration of USD 20.5 billion by 2032. Rising advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering across various research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications will augment the industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6000







With the rise of precision medicine and personalized healthcare, there is a growing need for custom-designed DNA sequences tailored to specific research objectives or patient requirements. For instance, in March 2024, global genomics solutions provider Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) expanded its gene synthesis offerings by introducing a new custom vector onboarding tool. The advancing fields of synthetic biology and gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9 have further propelled the demand for DNA synthesis, as researchers seek to engineer novel organisms and develop innovative therapies for various diseases.

Collaborations between academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms are also facilitating the development of cutting-edge technologies and streamlined workflows in DNA synthesis. These partnerships foster innovation and knowledge exchange, driving advancements in the methodologies while expanding the repertoire of available synthetic DNA products. Furthermore, the increasing affordability and accessibility of DNA synthesis services, coupled with improvements in synthesis throughput and scalability are democratizing access to synthesized DNA for researchers worldwide.

Rising usage for diagnostics

DNA synthesis market share from the therapeutic application segment is slated to gain momentum through 2024-2032. This is driven by the increasing adoption of molecular diagnostics for disease detection and personalized treatment approaches. Custom-designed DNA sequences help in the development of molecular diagnostic tests, enabling precise detection of genetic mutations and biomarkers associated with various diseases. The advent of targeted therapies and gene editing technologies has also fueled the demand for synthesized DNA in therapeutic applications.

CRO segment to gain traction

The DNA synthesis market from the contract research organization (CRO) segment is expected to expand exponentially up to 2032. This is driven by specialized expertise and infrastructure for DNA synthesis services for catering to the diverse needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research institutions. These organizations possess state-of-the-art facilities equipped with high-throughput synthesis platforms and experienced scientific teams capable of delivering custom-designed DNA sequences with precision and efficiency. CROs also provide end-to-end solutions, including gene synthesis, cloning, and sequence verification, allowing clients to focus on their core research objectives while entrusting the synthesis process to specialized professionals.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a prominent industry

Asia Pacific DNA synthesis market is estimated to record significant valuation by 2032, attributed to the increasing investment in genomics research and biotechnology initiatives by governments and private enterprises across countries like China, Japan, and India. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases in the region has spurred the demand for customized DNA sequences for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the growing adoption of precision medicine will further stimulate the regional industry growth.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6000



DNA Synthesis Industry Players

Some of the prominent DNA synthesis market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ELISA experts, Twist Bioscience, BOSTER antibody, Bioneer Corporation, ProteoGenix, Eton Bioscience, BIOMATIK, LGC Biosearch Technologies, ProMab Biotechnologies, IBA GmbH, Eurogentec, Eurofins Scientific, Quintara Biosciences OriGene Technologies, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.and GenScript Biotech Corporation.

These firms are focusing on partnership ventures and innovations to proliferate their product portfolio and customer base. To cite an instance, in August 2023, Genscript Biotech formed a strategic collaboration agreement with T-MAXIMUM Biotech to develop CAR-T cell therapy.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global DNA synthesis market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Service trends

2.1.4 Method trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 End-use trends

Chapter 3 DNA Synthesis Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of diseases globally

3.2.1.2 Rapid technology advancements in the field of synthetic biology

3.2.1.3 Rising investments towards research and development(R&D) activities

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent government regulations and guidelines

3.2.2.2 High cost, potential biosafety,biosecurity and ethical issues

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By service

3.3.2 By method

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By end use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



