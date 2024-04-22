PairedWorld Earns Blockchain Award Nomination, Secures $1.5 Million in Private Token Sales, and Welcomes BlackRock Venture Partner to Advisory Board





New protocol that authenticates and rewards Real World Interactions closes strategic Private Token Sale round, raising 1.5million at 15 million valuation

PairedWorld and its flagship client dApp “w3meet”, available on iOS & Android, gets a nomination from expert jury as Best Blockchain Project for Social Impact at Paris Blockchain Week Industry Awards

Switzerland, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PairedWorld , the pioneering blockchain protocol dedicated to enhancing and rewarding real-world interactions, today announced significant achievements that mark major milestones in its mission to reshape social connectivity. The PairedWorld Foundation has secured a nomination from an expert jury for Best Blockchain Project for Social Impact at the prestigious Paris Blockchain Week Industry Awards, closed a strategic private token sale raising $1.5 million, and expanded its advisory board by welcoming Paul Taylor.

With its unique token model, PairedWorld is the first and only social protocol that not only tackles societal challenges such as digital addiction and loneliness but also introduces a fresh avenue for online communities to manifest in the physical world, opening new chapters in SocialFi, DeSoc and new data sets for consumer brands such as Real World Interactions (RWIs). This innovative approach has attracted attention from the blockchain community and leaders, resulting in meaningful partnerships that include major communities such as Real Vision, NFT Paris, Superchief Galleries and more, positioning PairedWorld as the largest ecosystem of online communities uniting in the real world.

Paul Taylor's addition to the advisory board further complements a lineup of leaders and academics, underscoring PairedWorld's commitment to industry excellence and innovative growth. Taylor brings extensive experience in fintech and blockchain, enhancing the protocol's capabilities to drive forward its ambitious vision.

Reflecting on the company’s latest milestones, Raluca Cherciu, Board President and Co-Founder of PairedWorld, stated: “Our latest achievements mark a significant milestone for PairedWorld as we chart a new course in how technology enhances human connections. We're not just moving forward; we're setting new benchmarks. We've created the most fun and rewarding tool for people to connect in the real world since the disco era ignited a global movement of music and dance that brought communities together, celebrating life and culture en masse. And just like the most memorable interactions, we believe this will become something you'll want to experience over and over again.”

As PairedWorld continues to evolve, it remains focused on its mission to offer a more meaningful and rewarding way for people to engage in real-life interactions, supported by a robust blockchain infrastructure that prioritises user experience and community benefit.





About PairedWorld:

PairedWorld is revolutionising real-world interactions through blockchain technology, merging digital and physical experiences to address societal issues like digital addiction and promote enriched community engagement. Its flagship application, w3meet , utilises the innovative $PAIRED token and cutting-edge Zk-Proof technology, allowing users to earn rewards while fostering significant real-life connections. The protocol's vision extends into new dimensions of SocialFi, where community building and value creation converge.




