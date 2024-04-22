Technip Energies Awarded a Substantial Contract for TotalEnergies and OQ’s Marsa LNG Project in Oman

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE), has been awarded a substantial(1) contract by TotalEnergies and OQ for the Marsa LNG bunkering project located in Sohar, Oman.

The contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a natural gas liquefaction train with an LNG production capacity of 1 Mtpa(2). The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by renewable electricity from a planned nearby solar farm which will cover 100% of the annual power consumption of the LNG plant. This is positioning the site as one of the lowest greenhouse gases intensity LNG plants ever built worldwide. The LNG produced will notably be used as a marine fuel to reduce the shipping industry’s carbon footprint.

The Marsa LNG project is an integrated complex developed by TotalEnergies (80%) and OQ (20%).

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented, “The world’s net-zero trajectory will require LNG as a critical source of energy, while addressing emissions abatement. TotalEnergies and OQ’s progressive Marsa LNG project is an example of how we can decarbonize the LNG value chain by powering its production with renewable energy and using it as a marine fuel to reduce emissions linked to maritime transportation. By leveraging our innovation and global leadership in LNG infrastructure design and delivery, we are proud to support TotalEnergies and the Sultanate of Oman in providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy to the world.”

(1) A “substantial” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €500 million and €1 billion of revenue.

(2) Mtpa: million tons per annum.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

