Svitzer to Publish Q1 Trading Statement Ahead of Intended Listing

Copenhagen, 22 April 2024 – Svitzer A/S (Svitzer) announces that it will publish its Q1 trading statement on 25 April at around 8 am CEST ahead of the intended listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



Svitzer has been part of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (APMM) for almost 45 years. On 8 February 2024, APMM announced its decision to initiate a separation of Svitzer through a demerger, subject to approval at an APMM extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26 April 2024, with a subsequent listing of the new parent company, Svitzer Group A/S, on Nasdaq Copenhagen and an anticipated first day of trading on 30 April 2024.

According to Svitzer Group’s financial calendar for 2024, the interim report for the first six months of 2024 will be published on 14 August 2024 and the Q3 2024 trading statement on 13 November 2024.

Further information about the demerger and listing of Svitzer Group is available on svitzer.com/investor, including:

Svitzer A/S’ annual report for 2023

Presentation from Svitzer A/S’ Capital Markets Day, held on 5 March 2024

The prospectus published by Svitzer A/S on 22 March 2024

An information brochure in Danish, which contains an introduction to Svitzer’s business, a Q&A, and a description of the demerger and the delivery of shares.

ENDS



About Svitzer

As a leading, global towage and marine services provider, Svitzer’s core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With more than 450 vessels, Svitzer’s services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.





