Micro Fulfillment Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Opportunities in e-Commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, and Manufacturing

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Fulfillment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global micro fulfillment market is expected to reach an estimated $15.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global micro fulfillment market looks promising with opportunities in the e-commerce, traditional retailer & distributor, and manufacturer markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing e-commerce demand, rising demand for online grocery shopping, and growing focus on speed and efficiency.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies micro fulfillment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Micro Fulfillment Market

Market Size Estimates: Micro fulfillment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Micro fulfillment market size by type, components, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Micro fulfillment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, components, end uses, and regions for the micro fulfillment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the micro fulfillment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Micro Fulfillment Market Insights

Store-integrated/in store is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to this strategy helps businesses to make better use of their retail space and goods and potentially minimize the requirement for separate dedicated fulfillment centers.

Traditional retailer & distributor is expected to witness the highest growth as they have a well-established network of physical storefronts, warehouses, and distribution hubs.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of well-established infrastructure, growing innovation and increasing customer's preference towards online purchasing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Micro Fulfillment Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Micro Fulfillment Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Type

3.3.1 Standalone

3.3.2 Store-integrated/In Stores

3.3.3 Dark Stores

3.4 Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Components

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.2 Software

3.4.3 Services

3.5 Global Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use

3.5.1 E-commerce

3.5.2 Traditional Retailers & Distributors

3.5.3 Manufacturers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Region

4.2 North American Micro Fulfillment Market

4.2.1 North American Micro Fulfillment Market by Type: Standalone, Store-integrated/in Store, and Dark Stores

4.2.2 North American Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use: E-commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, and Manufacturers

4.3 European Micro Fulfillment Market

4.3.1 European Micro Fulfillment Market by Type: Standalone, Store-integrated/in Store, and Dark Stores

4.3.2 European Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use: E-commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, and Manufacturers

4.4 APAC Micro Fulfillment Market

4.4.1 APAC Micro Fulfillment Market by Type: Standalone, Store-integrated/in Store, and Dark Stores

4.4.2 APAC Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use: E-commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, and Manufacturers

4.5 RoW Micro Fulfillment Market

4.5.1 RoW Micro Fulfillment Market by Type: Standalone, Store-integrated/in Store, and Dark Stores

4.5.2 RoW Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use: E-commerce, Traditional Retailers & Distributors, and Manufacturers



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Components

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro Fulfillment Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Micro Fulfillment Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Micro Fulfillment Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Micro Fulfillment Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Micro Fulfillment Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Alert Innovation

7.2 Dematic

7.3 Honeywell

7.4 OPEX

7.5 Swisslog

7.6 AutoStore

7.7 Exotec SAS

7.8 Takeoff Technologies

7.9 TGW Logistic

7.10 Get Fabric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq1758

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.