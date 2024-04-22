Screen Bias Driver IC Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 - Increasing Demand for High-resolution Displays, Growing Adoption of OLED Technology

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screen Bias Driver IC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global screen bias driver IC market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global screen bias driver IC market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, automotive & transportation, healthcare, aerospace & defense, BFSI, and retail markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-resolution displays in electronic devices, growing adoption of OLED technology, and rise in the use of automotive display systems.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies screen bias driver IC companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market

Market Size Estimates: Screen bias driver IC market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Screen bias driver IC market size by type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Screen bias driver IC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, end uses, and regions for the screen bias driver IC market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the screen bias driver IC market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Screen Bias Driver IC Market Insights

Digital signage is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand for digital signage in various applications, including retail, hospitality, transportation, and corporate environments.

Consumer electronic is expected to witness highest growth due to increasing demand for high-quality displays in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Type

3.3.1 LCD Bias Driver ICs

3.3.2 OLED Bias Driver ICs

3.4 Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Application

3.4.1 Digital Signage

3.4.2 Display Billboards

3.4.3 Perimeter LED Boards

3.4.4 Video Walls

3.4.5 Smartphones & Tablets

3.4.6 Laptops & TVs

3.4.7 Others

3.5 Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by End Use

3.5.1 Consumer Electronics

3.5.2 IT & Telecommunication

3.5.3 Media & Entertainment

3.5.4 Education

3.5.5 Automotive & Transportation

3.5.6 Healthcare

3.5.7 Aerospace & Defense

3.5.8 BFSI

3.5.9 Retail



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Region

4.2 North American Screen Bias Driver IC Market

4.2.1 North American Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Application: Digital Signage, Display Billboards, Perimeter LED Boards, Video Walls, Smartphones & Tablets, Laptops & TVs, and Others

4.2.2 North American Screen Bias Driver IC Market by End Use: Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Retail, and Others

4.3 European Screen Bias Driver IC Market

4.4 APAC Screen Bias Driver IC Market

4.5 RoW Screen Bias Driver IC Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by End Use

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Screen Bias Driver IC Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Analog Devices

7.2 Cirrus Logic

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.4 Kinetic Technologies

7.5 Maxim Integrated

7.6 NXP Semiconductors

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.8 ROHM

7.9 Shanghai Orient-Chip Technology

7.10 STMicroelectronics

