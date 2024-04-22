Lab on Chip Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Customized Medication and Use of Proteomics and Genomes in Cancer Research

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab on Chip Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lab on chip market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The lab on chip market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic, biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, forensic laboratory, diagnostic center, and academic and research institute markets. The major drivers for this market are rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and growing use of proteomics and genomes in cancer research, rise in the need for customized medication, and increased expenditure in research and development by numerous governments.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lab on chip companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Lab on Chip Market

Market Size Estimates: Lab on chip market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Lab on chip market size by product, technology, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Lab on chip market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, technology, application, end use, and regions for the lab on chip market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the lab on chip market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Lab on Chip Market Insights

Genomic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the genomics encompasses a vast array of applications, including genetic testing, sequencing, personalized medicine, and cancer research.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased cardiovascular illnesses and government initiatives in this region and increasing use of microfluidic devices owing to their affordability in the US healthcare, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Lab on Chip Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Lab on Chip Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Lab on Chip Market by Product

3.3.1 Reagents & Consumables

3.3.2 Software

3.3.3 IV Needles

3.4 Global Lab on Chip Market by Technology

3.4.1 Microarrays

3.4.2 Microfluidics

3.4.3 Tissue Biochip

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Global Lab on Chip Market by Application

3.5.1 Genomics

3.5.2 Proteomics

3.5.3 Point of Care Diagnostics

3.5.4 Drug Discovery

3.5.5 Others

3.6 Global Lab on Chip Market by End Use

3.6.1 Hospitals and Clinics

3.6.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Companies

3.6.3 Forensic Laboratories

3.6.4 Diagnostics Centers

3.6.5 Academic and Research Institutes



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Lab on Chip Market by Region

4.2 North American Lab on Chip Market

4.2.1 North American Lab on Chip Market by Application: Genomics, Proteomics, Point of Care Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Others

4.2.2 North American Lab on Chip Market by End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Companies, Forensic Laboratories, Diagnostics Centers, and Academic and Research Institutes

4.3 European Lab on Chip Market

4.4 APAC Lab on Chip Market

4.5 RoW Lab on Chip Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lab on Chip Market by Product

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lab on Chip Market by Technology

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lab on Chip Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lab on Chip Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Lab on Chip Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Lab on Chip Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Lab on Chip Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Lab on Chip Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Micronit

7.2 MIMETAS

7.3 BEonChip

7.4 Nortis Bio

7.5 TisssUse

7.6 InSphero

7.7 Elvesys

7.8 MesoBioTech

7.9 AxoSim

7.10 Emulate Bio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwpyxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.