GPU as a Service Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis - Opportunities in Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, and Automotive Markets

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU as a Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GPU as a service market is expected to reach an estimated $17.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global GPU as a service market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, and automotive applications. The major drivers for this market are growing emphasis on research and development within the gaming and design sectors, escalating adoption of machine learning and AI-based applications among various industries, and rising demand for advanced data analytics.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies GPU as a service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global GPU as a Service Market

Market Size Estimates: GPU as a service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: GPU as a service market size by deployment model, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: GPU as a service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployment models, applications, and regions for the GPU as a service market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the GPU as a service market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

GPU as a Service Market Insights

Private is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global GPU as a Service Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global GPU as a Service Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global GPU as a Service Market by Deployment Model

3.3.1 Private GPU Cloud

3.3.2 Public GPU Cloud

3.3.3 Hybrid GPU Cloud

3.4 Global GPU as a Service Market by Application

3.4.1 Healthcare

3.4.2 BFSI

3.4.3 Manufacturing

3.4.4 IT & Telecommunication

3.4.5 Automotive

3.4.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global GPU as a Service Market by Region

4.2 North American GPU as a Service Market

4.2.1 North American GPU as a Service Market by Deployment Model: Private GPU Cloud, Public GPU Cloud, and Hybrid GPU Cloud

4.2.2 North American GPU as a Service Market by Application: Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others

4.3 European GPU as a Service Market

4.4 APAC GPU as a Service Market

4.5 RoW GPU as a Service Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global GPU as a Service Market by Deployment Model

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global GPU as a Service Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global GPU as a Service Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global GPU as a Service Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global GPU as a Service Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global GPU as a Service Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Alibaba Cloud

7.2 Vultr

7.3 Linode

7.4 Amazon Web Services

7.5 Google

7.6 IBM

7.7 OVH

7.8 Lambda

7.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

7.10 CoreWeave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sor4m7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.