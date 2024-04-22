Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Size To Exceed USD 12.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.36%

New York, United States, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during the projected period.





Epilepsy is a chronic noncommunicable disease of the brain that results from excessive electrical discharges in the brain’s cells. Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases worldwide, affecting around 50 million people globally. If appropriately diagnosed and treated, up to 70% of epileptic individuals are thought to be able to have seizure-free lives. Drugs, surgery, neuromodulation, and a ketogenic diet are used to treat epilepsy. There is a significant need for the discovery of better therapies and discovery of novel antiepileptic drugs. The discovery of genetic origins for epilepsy provides physicians and scientists with genetic and molecular knowledge to develop targeted treatments for epilepsy. The market growth of epilepsy drug treatment drugs is ultimately driven by the expansion of the epilepsy treatment regimen through advancement in antiepileptic drug discovery, including the development of generic versions of antiepileptic drugs. The significant prevalence of epilepsy worldwide provides an opportunistic factor in growing the epilepsy treatment drug market. The growing awareness about epilepsy and its treatment has further promoted market growth. On the contrary, the reimbursement policies and the affordability of antiepileptic drugs for patients with limited financial resources are impeding market growth.

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (First, Second, and Third-generation), By Type (Branded, and Generic), By Seizure Type (Focal, and Generalized), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, and Injectable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The second segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the global epilepsy treatment drugs market is segmented into first, second, and third generation. Among these, the second-generation segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The second-generation antiepileptic drugs possess lower adverse effects and reduced interactions. For instance, Vigabatrin a second-generation antiepileptic drug launched by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory has significantly reduced the frequency of seizures when used in adjunctive therapy for refractory complex focal seizures.

The branded segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global epilepsy treatment drugs market is segmented into branded, and generic. Among these, the branded segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. Branded medicine is preferably opted by physicians and patients due to assurance offered by reputable pharmaceutical companies. Brand recognition perceived efficacy with a proven track record of safety and reliability in clinical trials.

The generalized segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global epilepsy treatment drugs market during the estimation timeframe.

Based on the seizure type, the global epilepsy treatment drugs market is segmented into focal, and generalized. Among these, the generalized segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global epilepsy treatment drugs market during the estimation timeframe. The growing prevalence of generalized seizures surged the demand for effective epilepsy treatment for generalized seizure cases ultimately leading to propel the market in the generalized segment.

The oral segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global epilepsy treatment drugs market during the estimation timeframe.

Based on the route of administration, the global epilepsy treatment drugs market is segmented into oral, nasal, and injectable. Among these, the oral segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global epilepsy treatment drugs market during the estimation timeframe. There is widespread adoption of oral formulation of antiepileptic drugs worldwide due to ease of administration for the patients. Thus, enabling market growth of the epilepsy treatment drugs in the oral segment.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing cases of epilepsy led to raising awareness campaigns for epilepsy treatment in the region to promote the epilepsy treatment drug market. According to a CDC report, 3.4 million Americans are affected by epilepsy which is expected to elevate the demand for epilepsy treatment. The robust infrastructure facilities in epilepsy centers for the diagnosis, and treatment of epilepsy provide a lucrative growth opportunity for epilepsy treatment drugs market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The presence of pharmaceutical companies and the high purchasing power of populated countries in Asia-Pacific region such as China and India has contributed to the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy has led to the market demand for epilepsy treatment in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. vendors in the global epilepsy treatment drugs market are Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., UCB Pharma S.A., Viatris Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sanofi, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., SK Biopharmaceuticals, Novel Laboratories Inc., Neurelis, Inc., and other key players.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Lupin gets US FDA approval for Diazepam rectal gel. Diazepam rectal gel is used in emergencies to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global epilepsy treatment drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market, Drug Class Analysis

First-generation

Second-generation

Third-generation

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market, Type Analysis

Branded

Generic

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market, Seizure Type Analysis

Focal

Generalized

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

Oral

Nasal

Injectable

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



