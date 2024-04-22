Closed Cell EPP Foam Industry Research 2024 | Global Report Now Available

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Closed Cell EPP Foam Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global closed cell EPP foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global closed cell EPP foam market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, packaging, and consumer products markets. The major drivers for this market are growing preference for packaging materials resistant to chemicals and water and expanding versatility of the product.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies closed cell EPP foam companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

Market Size Estimates: Closed cell EPP foam market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Closed cell EPP foam market size by type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Closed cell EPP foam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, application, and regions for the closed cell EPP foam market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the closed cell EPP foam market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Closed Cell EPP Foam Market Insights

High-density will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight materials.

Automotive will remain the larger segment due to growing demand for electric vehicles.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-quality products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Type

3.3.1 Low-density

3.3.2 High-density

3.4 Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Application

3.4.1 Automotive

3.4.2 Packaging

3.4.3 Consumer products

3.4.4 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Region

4.2 North American Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

4.2.1 North American Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Type: Low-density and High-density

4.2.2 North American Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Application: Automotive, Packaging, Consumer products, and Others

4.3 European Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

4.4 APAC Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

4.5 RoW Closed Cell EPP Foam Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Application

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Closed Cell EPP Foam Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 BASF

7.2 JSP

7.3 Hanwha Advanced Materials

7.4 BEWI

7.5 Sonoco Products

7.6 Engineered Foam Products

7.7 Kaneka

7.8 Furukawa Electric

7.9 Chemische Fabrik Budenheim

7.10 Yanfeng Woodbridge Lightweight Composites

