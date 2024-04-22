Lensmart's 4th Anniversary Sale: Incredible Deals

Chicago, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lensmart has sold over one million eyeglasses in four years and will continue to innovate more frame styles and designs in the next few years. The CMO of Lensmart, Jonny Smith said: “As we celebrate our fourth anniversary, consumers can enjoy a wide range of exclusive deals through the site.” Read through to learn more.

Rewards for 4th Anniversary

Lensmart grants points to registered customers when they check in to their accounts. Customers can check in every day for six days to receive points, and on the seventh day, they'll find a lucky box waiting for them. It's a mysterious box loaded with incredible deals you can enjoy and use to buy eyeglass frames and accessories at Lensmart. The following are the corresponding points you will receive every time you log into your account.

Day 1 - 1 point

Day 2 - 2 points

Day 3 - 4 points

Day 4 - 6 points

Day 5 - 8 points

Day 6 - 10 points

Day 7 - Lucky box





Glasses Frames Down to $0.1

It's not always possible to buy eyeglasses for less than a dollar, so taking advantage of this offer is worth your money and time. See some of the hot eyeglasses frames below for Lensmart's 4th anniversary.

Karly

These bold, cat eye frames are stylish and elegant. For a limited time, you can get these glasses for $0.10. Their nose pads are adjustable to ensure an excellent snug fit and prevent the frame from falling, especially when performing physical activities. Also, the rim is relatively oversized to guarantee the best eye protection from the sun and possible debris. You can only buy this design with the frame or customize the lenses based on your eye prescription.

Khloe

Square frames are ideal for round and oval faces. They shape and lift full cheeks to create balance in your facial features. These Khloe eyeglasses also have bold rim borders to hold thick lenses firmly. As you know, the lenses can be customized. While you do that, you can also choose the frame color that best suits your style. The cameo brown champagne variant provides a charming and minimalist vibe.

Esme

These unique cat eye frames are classy and charming. The black and tortoiseshell variations of these glasses exude character, while the pink and clear ones provide a minimalistic touch to your look. All four color variants ensure you can easily pair the frames with any of your outfits. Also, they're all functional, so you can customize the lenses for prescription eye glasses and wear them to protect your eyes.





Lensmart's Points Mall Program

Besides the excellent deals from Lensmart's 4th anniversary, it also provides exciting offers to loyal customers through the Points Mall Program . When you shop, give reviews, share the website, and recommend products, you can earn points, which you can use to secure discounts and coupons. These discounts will be applied to all available eyeglasses frames and accessories under the program. As a result, you will only have to pay less than the product's original price. The more activities you have on the site, the higher the chances of collecting more points.





Lensmart's Affiliate Program

Lensmart also partners with individuals and brands who want to share its products and earn good commissions. Of course, you must register to qualify as an affiliate. There will be a link or code that you can share with friends, family, followers or the visitors in your sites, and for each confirmed order, you can receive a commission. Besides sharing the link or code, you can also include the Lensmart page links in your social media posts. The wider the reach of your posts, the higher your possible commissions would be. You can either register as a customer, an influencer or a brand.





About Lensmart

Lensmart emphasizes attention to detail for every eyeglass frame it sells on the site. Besides that premium craftsmanship, it also ensures every customer's eyewear experience. With this, Lensmart allows them to personalize their frames by providing several color variants for each frame design and lens customization for those who need to change their eye prescriptions. Every face shape and skin tone is accommodated, so you'll find frames that suit your preference and style. Why not visit Lensmart to get the latest surprise now?



