Healthcare Predictive Analytics Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Data Tools and Value-Based Care

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare predictive analytics market is expected to reach an estimated $34.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.4% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global healthcare predictive analytics market looks promising with opportunities in the payers and provider markets. The major drivers for this market are the industry's growing need for advanced analytics tools in order to save costs and enhance patient outcomes, the growing popularity of individualized healthcare and the emphasis on value-based healthcare, and rising adoption of electronic health record.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies healthcare predictive analytics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

Market Size Estimates: Healthcare predictive analytics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Healthcare predictive analytics market size by application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Healthcare predictive analytics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use, and regions for the healthcare predictive analytics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the healthcare predictive analytics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Insights

Financial will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to healthcare fraud costs billions annually, and predictive analytics helps insurers detect suspicious patterns and behaviors, preventing fraudulent claims and saving significant amounts of money.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to well-equipped healthcare facilities with readily available advanced technological resources like electronic health records and data infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Application

3.3.1 Operations Management

3.3.2 Financial

3.3.3 Population Health

3.3.4 Clinical

3.4 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by End Use

3.4.1 Payers

3.4.2 Providers

3.4.3 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Region

4.2 North American Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

4.2.1 North American Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Application: Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, and Clinical

4.2.2 North American Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by End Use: Payers, Providers, and Others

4.3 European Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

4.4 APAC Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

4.5 RoW Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Application

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by End Use

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 IBM

7.2 Cerner

7.3 Verisk Analytics

7.4 McKesson

7.5 SAS

7.6 Oracle

7.7 Allscripts

7.8 Optum

7.9 MedeAnalytics

7.10 OSP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3iunb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.