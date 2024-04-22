Peptide Therapeutics Analysis Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2030 Featuring Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer, Amgen, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Teva, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Novo Nordisk

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach an estimated $55.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global peptide therapeutics market looks promising with opportunities in the cancer, metabolic disorder, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory disorder, gastrointestinal disorder, infectious disease, pain, dermatological disorder, neurological disorder, and renal disorder markets. The major drivers for this market are the rising frequency of cancer and metabolic diseases such as osteoporosis, obesity, and diabetes, increased need for effective and quick-acting treatments, and advancement in peptide manufacturing techniques.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies peptide therapeutics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

Market Size Estimates: Peptide therapeutics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Peptide therapeutics market size by type, route of administration, manufacturing, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Peptide therapeutics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, route of administration, manufacturing, application, and regions for the peptide therapeutics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the peptide therapeutics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Peptide Therapeutics Market Insights

Innovative will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to significant R&D spending in the research and development of new treatments by big pharmaceutical corporations, as well as high prescription rates.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the introduction of efficient products as well as technologically sophisticated manufacturing facilities throughout the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type

3.3.1 Generic

3.3.2 Innovative

3.4 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

3.4.1 Parenteral Route

3.4.2 Oral Route

3.4.3 Pulmonary

3.4.4 Mucosal

3.4.5 Others

3.5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Manufacturing

3.5.1 In-house

3.5.2 Outsourced

3.6 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application

3.6.1 Cancer

3.6.2 Metabolic Disorder

3.6.3 Cardiovascular Disorder

3.6.4 Respiratory Disorder

3.6.5 Gastrointestinal Disorder

3.6.6 Infectious Diseases

3.6.7 Pain

3.6.8 Dermatological Disorder

3.6.9 Neurological Disorder

3.6.10 Renal Disorder



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region

4.2 North American Peptide Therapeutics Market

4.3 European Peptide Therapeutics Market

4.4 APAC Peptide Therapeutics Market

4.5 RoW Peptide Therapeutics Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Manufacturing

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Eli Lilly and Company

7.2 Pfizer

7.3 Amgen

7.4 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

7.5 AstraZeneca

7.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

7.7 Sanofi

7.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

7.9 Novartis

7.10 Novo Nordisk

