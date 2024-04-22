Smart Syringe Market Analysis Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Nipro, Terumo, Merit Medical Systems, Gerresheimer, BD & Co, Revolutions Medical

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Syringe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart syringe market is expected to reach an estimated $14.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global smart syringe market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & HMO, diabetic patient, family practice (physician), and psychiatric markets. The major drivers for this market are rise in count of needle stick injuries, growing prevalence of blood-borne transmission such as hepatitis B, C, and HIV through improper injection practices, along with the increase in adoption of safety syringes.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies smart syringe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Smart Syringe Market

Market Size Estimates: Smart syringe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart syringe market size by product type, age group, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Smart syringe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, age group, application, end use, and regions for the smart syringe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the smart syringe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Smart Syringe Market Insights

Pediatrics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the number of children, those under the age of eighteen, each year due to their increased susceptibility to infections.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread use of safety syringes as a result of ongoing advances in medical procedures in hospitals throughout the area and increased awareness of the risks connected with needle stick accidents.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Smart Syringe Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Smart Syringe Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Smart Syringe Market by Product Type

3.3.1 Auto-Disable Syringes

3.3.2 Active Safety Syringes

3.3.3 Passive Safety Syringes

3.4 Global Smart Syringe Market by Age Group

3.4.1 Pediatrics

3.4.2 Adults

3.5 Global Smart Syringe Market by Application

3.5.1 Drug Delivery

3.5.2 Vaccination

3.5.3 Blood Specimen Collection

3.6 Global Smart Syringe Market by End Use

3.6.1 Hospitals & HMOs

3.6.2 Diabetic Patients

3.6.3 Family Practices (Physicians)

3.6.4 Psychiatrics

3.6.5 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Smart Syringe Market by Region

4.2 North American Smart Syringe Market

4.2.1 North American Smart Syringe Market by Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

4.2.2 North American Smart Syringe Market by End Use: Hospitals & HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices (Physicians), Psychiatrics, and Others

4.3 European Smart Syringe Market

4.3.1 European Smart Syringe Market by Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

4.3.2 European Smart Syringe Market by End Use: Hospitals & HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices (Physicians), Psychiatrics, and Others

4.4 APAC Smart Syringe Market

4.4.1 APAC Smart Syringe Market by Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

4.4.2 APAC Smart Syringe Market by End Use: Hospitals & HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices (Physicians), Psychiatrics, and Others

4.5 RoW Smart Syringe Market

4.5.1 RoW Smart Syringe Market by Age Group: Pediatrics and Adults

4.5.2 RoW Smart Syringe Market by End Use: Hospitals & HMOs, Diabetic Patients, Family Practices (Physicians), Psychiatrics, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Syringe Market by Product Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Syringe Market by Age Group

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Syringe Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Syringe Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Syringe Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Syringe Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Smart Syringe Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Smart Syringe Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Nipro

7.2 Terumo

7.3 Merit Medical Systems

7.4 Gerresheimer

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Co

7.6 Revolutions Medical

