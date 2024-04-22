[Latest] Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size/Share Worth USD 619.6 Billion by 2033 at a 4.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Trends and Insights By Replacement Parts (Tire & Wheels, Battery & Brake Parts, Body Parts, Exhaust Components, Turbocharger, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Distribution Channel (OEM & Repair Shops, Wholesalers & Distributors), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Aftermarket Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 448.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 450.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 619.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Automotive Aftermarket Market: Overview

The automotive aftermarket is a sector which offers goods, services, and solutions for cars after they have been sold by their original equipment manufacturer. This sector includes a diverse variety of firms, such as producers, retailers, distributors, service providers, and repair shops, all of which cater to car owners’ demands for vehicle maintenance, repair, customization, and enhancements.

The increasing global focus on digitization and e-commerce, with more customers choosing to buy aftermarket accessories and parts via the Internet, is fueling the growth of online retail channels.

Furthermore, as cars become more complicated, integrating advanced electronics and communication technologies, there is a growing need for specialized aftermarket items and services designed specifically for modern automobiles.

Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, which has led to the use of remanufactured and recycled car components. Consumer demands for car customization and personalization are driving demand for aftermarket equipment and cosmetic enhancements.

In general, these developments are altering the global automotive aftermarket market, pushing innovation and opening up new possibilities for industry participants.

By replacement parts, tires & wheels segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Tires and wheels dominate the automotive aftermarket industry due to their regular wear and tear, desire for customization, performance improvements, and the need for replacements, all of which influence vehicle aesthetics, safety, and performance.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Because of the huge number of passenger cars on the road, the automotive aftermarket industry is driven by rising demand for replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance services.

By distribution channel, OEM & repair shops segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. OEMs supply components, while repair shops provide installation and maintenance services, which are both critical for vehicle maintenance. They support the aftermarket industry by addressing consumers’ repair and customization requirements.

North America dominates the automotive aftermarket industry owing to its huge population, high vehicle ownership rates, wide road network, culture of customization, competitive market environment, and favorable regulatory framework.

Delphi Technologies was created in 2017 when Delphi Automotive, formerly a part of General Motors, rebranded itself Aptiv and sold off its powertrain and aftermarket operations to become Delphi Technologies PLC.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 450.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 619.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 448.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Automotive Aftermarket market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Automotive Aftermarket industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Aftermarket market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Aftermarket market forward?

What are the Automotive Aftermarket Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Aftermarket Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive Aftermarket market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Automotive Aftermarket Market Regional Insight

By region, Automotive Aftermarket market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Automotive Aftermarket market in 2023 with a market share of 35% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

High vehicle ownership rates in North America drive up the need for aftermarket automotive goods and services. Furthermore, North America’s robust transportation infrastructure and large network of roads cause considerable wear and tear on automobiles, demanding frequent repair and replacement of components.

Furthermore, the region’s culture of customisation and personalisation increases the need for aftermarket parts and performance-enhancing items. Further, the existence of a competitive market environment with several established firms and creative startups encourages ongoing product development and technology breakthroughs.

Finally, favourable legislative frameworks and customer preferences for convenience and value drive the automobile aftermarket business in North America. In general, these elements combine to strengthen the region’s supremacy in the automobile aftermarket sector. Overall, these factors converge to propel the region’s dominance in driving the automotive aftermarket market.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive Aftermarket Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Delphi Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo SA

Tenneco Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Faurecia SA

Aptiv PLC

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

BorgWarner Inc.

Lear Corporation

Mahle GmbH

Bridgestone Corporation

3M Company

Osram GmbH

Continental Tyres

Others

The Automotive Aftermarket Market is segmented as follows:

By Replacement Parts

Tire & Wheels

Battery & Brake Parts

Body Parts

Exhaust Components

Turbocharger

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

OEM & Repair Shops

Wholesalers & Distributors

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automotive Aftermarket market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automotive Aftermarket industry.

Managers in the Automotive Aftermarket sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automotive Aftermarket market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Automotive Aftermarket products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

