Electronic Offender Monitoring Solutions Report 2024: A US$ 2.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Growing Adoption of Domestic Violence and Victim Protection Solutions

The average daily caseload of monitored individuals in Europe, North America and Latin America amounted to about 64,000, 518,000 and 130,000 respectively during 2023. The report estimates that the number of daily users will grow to 94,000 in Europe, 680,000 in North America and 239,000 in Latin America by 2028.

The market value in 2023 reached US$ 226 million in Europe, US$ 1.3 billion in North America and US$ 76 million in Latin America. The total market value in the three regions combined is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent from US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.3 billion in 2028.

Electronic monitoring (EM) programmes was first introduced in the US in the early 1980s. Today, EM is an established alternative to detention across Europe and North America and in some Latin American countries. EM can be used in various stages of the criminal justice system, including at pre-trial, at sentencing and following a period of incarceration.

There are two dominant technologies used for electronic monitoring - Radio Frequency (RF) and GPS. RF technology was the first technology to be used, enabling agencies to remotely monitor if offenders sentenced to home curfew complied with the rules of the programme. RF-based systems are today the most common type of solution in most European countries. In the US, Brazil and other countries in Latin America, GPS-based solutions are more common.

A number of private companies are involved in the provisioning of EM, including developing, supplying and installing equipment, providing monitoring services as well as delivering other supporting services. In North America, Latin America and in some European jurisdictions, private sector companies are responsible for most parts of the EM programme. In the majority of European countries, private companies mainly supply equipment and software while public authorities are responsible for installation, field services, monitoring and enforcement.

Leading providers of EM equipment and services include US-based BI Inc. (GEO Group), Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring, Sentinel Offender Services, SCRAM Systems, Securus Technologies, Shadowtrack and Track Group; UK-based Buddi; Israel-based SuperCom; Poland-based Enigma (COMP); Switzerland-based Geosatis; and Brazil-based Spacecom and Synergye.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Electronic Offender Monitoring

1.1 The criminal justice system

1.1.1 Correctional population

1.2 Electronic offender monitoring programmes

1.3 Electronic offender monitoring infrastructure

1.3.1 Device segment

1.3.2 Positioning segment

1.3.3 Network segment

1.3.4 Platform segment

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market landscape

2.1.1 EM equipment and service vendor market shares

2.1.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the electronic offender monitoring industry

2.2 Market forecasts

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.3.1 The COVID-19 pandemic created a greater awareness of EM solutions

2.3.2 Growing adoption of domestic violence and victim protection solutions

2.3.3 Stronger focus on software and analytics within offender monitoring

2.3.4 Smartphone apps and wrist-worn devices expand the EM market

2.3.5 Further consolidation of the EM market is expected

2.3.6 EM is increasingly used for the immigration cohort

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

Allied Universal Electronic Monitoring

BI Incorporated (GEO Group)

Buddi (Big Technologies)

Corrisoft

Enigma (COMP)

Geosatis

Laipac Technology

SCRAM Systems

Securus Technologies

Sentinel Offender Services

Shadowtrack Technologies

Spacecom

SuperCom

Synergye

Talitrix

Track Group

UE Brasil Tecnologia

