THE NEWS FORUM - Celebrates Canadian Initiatives on Earth Day 2024: Featuring Ice River Bottling company with 100% recyclable PET Plastics for a sustainable future

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) — On this Earth Day 2024, Canadians from coast to coast are coming together to celebrate our planet and take action towards a more sustainable future. We celebrate Ice River bottling plant - the largest private label bottled water producer in Canada.



For over 25 years, Ice River has been producing private label bottled water for large retailers in Canada – you’ve probably had their water without even realizing it. From major grocery stores to merchandise and food chains, many iconic Canadian brands are proud to put their logo on a 100% recycled plastic bottle.

https://iceriversustainablesolutions.com

As we reflect on the importance of environmental conservation, it's clear that collective effort and collaboration are essential to address the pressing challenges we face. In this spirit of unity, Canadians are embracing recyclable PET plastics as a key solution to tackle plastic pollution and promote circular economies.

With nearly 75% of all aluminum ever produced still in use today in the U.S. alone, and success stories like Germany and Switzerland boasting recycling rates of approximately 90% for glass, it's evident that when communities work together, impactful change can be achieved. Canada stands out as a leader in innovation, particularly with initiatives like the production of 100% PET renewable plastics.

"We believe in the power of collaboration and collective action," says Tore Stautland, CEO, of The News Forum on Earth Day 2024. "By working together with all levels of government, businesses, and communities, we can successfully achieve closed-loop production goals and recycle in perpetuity."

Canadians are renowned for their commitment to recycling, but as with our counterparts in Europe and the UK, government initiatives are crucial to help close the loop. With PET plastics, we have the opportunity to create a sustainable recycling ecosystem where materials can be recycled and reused indefinitely.

This Earth Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to protecting the planet and building a future where waste is minimized, resources are conserved, and ecosystems thrive. Together, we can make a difference.

Below you can see videos of great Canadian initiatives and street interviews for recycling and 100% renewables.

Street interviews:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6A9NsZOPh2/

Facebook: https://fb.watch/rBsm1co1O3/

X: https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_/status/1782211702186017056

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mygenerationtv/video/7360217897823751430

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7187977480308170753

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AY46w1ejT4A

Renewable link:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-BtrBudkt/

X: https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_/status/1781924558699745550

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mygenerationtv/video/7359795577502190854

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:ugcPost:7187759646072274944/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/mTnU2mWMD1w

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reel/3816151335338135

Website: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/series/mygeneration

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings. https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP as a significant source of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Forum Daily News is a leading news platform committed to delivering insightful analysis and engaging discussions on global events, politics, and culture. With a focus on providing diverse perspectives and fostering informed dialogue, Forum Daily News serves as a trusted source of information for audiences worldwide.

Additional Information:

Website: www.thenewsforum.ca

News Website: https://www.forumdailynews.ca/

Twitter: @TheNewsForum_ (https://twitter.com/TheNewsForum_)

Facebook: @YourNewsForum (https://www.facebook.com/YourNewsForum/)

Instagram: @TheNewsForum (https://www.instagram.com/thenewsforum/)

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewsForum

TikTok: @thenewsforum_

Apple Store App Link: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/the-news-forum/id6443716022

