Stuffed And Plush Toy Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 19.8 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand is being witnessed for stuffed and plush toys that are made with organic fillings. This has complemented market expansion, with the global stuffed and plush toy market set to achieve a valuation of US$ 10.2 billion in 2024 and thereafter advance at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

Plush toys are made by adding polypropylene cotton and several other supplemental textiles to the wool fabric. Substantial market growth can be attributed to rising sales of organically filled stuffed toys and the widespread influence of social media platforms on gift offerings. Product sales are being led by cartoon stuffed toys besides the regular traditional stuffed animals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global stuffed and plush toy market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

Global sales of stuffed and plush toys are estimated at US$ 10.2 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.

Cartoon toys are estimated to account for 18.6% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.

Use of synthetic toy fillings is projected to rise at a value CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

China accounts for 48.9% market share in East Asia in 2024.

The United States accounts for 44.5% of the market share in North America.

“East Asia and North America will continue to be lucrative market for stuffed and plush toy companies and together account for close to half of the global market share”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Leading stuffed and plush toy manufacturers are Hallmark Cards Inc, Mattel Inc, Hasbro Inc, Ty Inc, and Simba Dickie Group. Key market players are increasingly collaborating with both other thriving market players for a strong stance in the market and extract a leading market share.

In 2019, a worldwide licensing agreement was established between Mattel, Inc. and Sanrio Co., Ltd. for Hello Kitty and related brands. Mattel is set to design and manufacture a variety of products, including dolls, play sets, and plush toys, drawing inspiration from Hello Kitty and other characters from the Sanrio universe.

Key Market Players

Hallmark Cards Inc

Mattel Inc

Hasbro Inc

Ty Inc,

Simba Dickie Group

Funko Inc.

Tru Kids, Inc

Jazwares, Inc.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 19.8 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 66 Tables No. of Figures 95 Figures



What’s Driving Steady Market Growth in the United States?

A prominent trend in the United States is the increasing demand for personalized plush and fur toys, prompting industry players to introduce unique action-figure plush variants. Innovations like plush toys integrated with GPS trackers and sensors are further fueling market expansion. The surge in popularity of action figures and vintage stuffed toys among millennials and Gen Zs stands out as a pivotal driver in this sector. Moreover, the burgeoning appeal of anime characters and classic cartoons among young children and millennials is spurring efforts from market participants to secure licensing agreements for trademarked characters.

The widespread adoption of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to significantly boost sales of plush and stuffed toys. Additionally, the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable plush products aligns with shifting consumer tastes. Taken together, these factors contribute to the sustained growth of the plush and stuffed toy market in the United States.

