Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Insight 2024, Featuring Key Players Cara Therapuetics and Lumosa Therapeutics, and Key Emerging Drugs Cara Therapeutics CR845 and Lumos Therapeutics' LT 5001

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uremic Pruritus - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Uremic Pruritus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Uremic Pruritus Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Uremic Pruritus report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Uremic Pruritus Emerging Drugs

CR845: Cara Therapeutics CR845, also known as KORSUVA, is in the preregistration phase of the drug development process. The drug belongs to the class of kappa opioid receptor agonists to treat the itch associated with uremic pruritus in a new way. KORSUVA IV has shown positive results in phase III trials and the efficacy of the same drug in the tablet form is being tested in the Phase II trial for non-hemodialysis patients.

Cara Therapeutics CR845, also known as KORSUVA, is in the preregistration phase of the drug development process. The drug belongs to the class of kappa opioid receptor agonists to treat the itch associated with uremic pruritus in a new way. KORSUVA IV has shown positive results in phase III trials and the efficacy of the same drug in the tablet form is being tested in the Phase II trial for non-hemodialysis patients. LT 5001: Lumosa Therpaeutics Lumos Therapeutics' LT 5001, is a drug candidate for uremic pruritus. The drug has received Taiwan FDA approval for conducting Ib/2 trial. It is being developed to be applied topically. It is a partial mu-opioid antagonist and kappa-opioid agonist. The formulation is thought to have the ability to modulate opioid receptors that are there on immune cells and sensory nerves.

Uremic Pruritus: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Uremic Pruritus drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Uremic Pruritus



There are approx. 4+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Uremic Pruritus. The companies which have their Uremic Pruritus drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage, i.e. phase III and Phase II include, Cara Therapeutics and others.



Phases



This report covers around 4+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II and Phase I/II)

Early-stage products (Phase I/II and Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Uremic Pruritus pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Small molecules

Natural metabolites

Monoclonal antibodies

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Uremic Pruritus: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Uremic Pruritus therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Uremic Pruritus drugs.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Uremic Pruritus R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Uremic Pruritus.

Uremic Pruritus Report Insights

Uremic Pruritus Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Uremic Pruritus Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Uremic Pruritus drugs?

How many Uremic Pruritus drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Uremic Pruritus?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Uremic Pruritus therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Uremic Pruritus and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Cara Therapuetics

Lumosa Therapeutics

Key Products

CR845

LT 5001

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r2hx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.