Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc – Transaction in Own Shares

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (“The Company”)

Share Buy-back and Total Voting Rights

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announces that on 18 April 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 125,232 B Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 60.52p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase for cancellation, its capital consists of 22,887,315 B Ordinary Shares of 1p each and 8,115,376 Ordinary Shares of 1p each.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 31,002,691 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk