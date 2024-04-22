WOO X Collaborates with Legend Trading to Enhance Fiat On-Ramp Services for Expanded Retail Audience Reach

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and transparency, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Legend Trading, a leading fiat on-ramp service provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in WOO X’s commitment to providing an effortless and inclusive trading experience for its growing global community.



Understanding the evolving needs of our users, WOO X has integrated Legend Trading’s robust fiat on-ramp solutions into our platform. This integration is designed to offer a seamless, efficient, and cost-effective pathway for users to convert their fiat currencies into digital assets, with the lowest fees. By simplifying the transition from traditional to digital finance, WOO X reaffirms its dedication to lowering the barriers to entry for new and existing cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders.

WOO X users will enjoy convenient access to Legend Trading services without the need to undergo lengthy sign up processes. Legend Trading will conduct its KYC (Know Your Customer) processes on any customers opting in for the offering, using the information customers have already provided to WOO X. This approach streamlines the onboarding and transaction process to make it as convenient as possible for our customers and also reinforces our commitment to user privacy and security. By integrating the product offering at the point of trade, WOO X and Legend Trading are setting a new standard for user-centric service in the cryptocurrency on and off-ramp space.

“By joining forces with Legend Trading, WOO X is not only expanding its service offerings but also reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking platform that prioritizes ease of use, security, and privacy for our users,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X. “We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and remain committed to innovating and improving our platform to meet and exceed the expectations of our users around the world.”

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading U.S. cryptocurrency trading firm trusted by over 800 institutional clients, offering high-quality trading services, regulatory compliance, robust IT infrastructure, and settlement efficiency. Legend Pay, Legend Trading's payment service, specializes in providing fiat to crypto payment gateways and financial solutions to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, NFT marketplaces, and other platforms. As a financial institution, Legend Trading strives to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial systems through its innovative services.

