Air Crane Helicopter Market to Reach $13.24 Billion by 2033; Growing Investment & Spending in Defence Sector to Propel Growth

Newark, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.38 Billion in 2023 air crane helicopter market will reach USD 13.24 Billion by 2033. The air crane helicopter market is rising globally because these aircraft are being used more often for emergency response, disaster relief, aerial firefighting, and military transportation of heavy, bulky cargo across steep terrain. However, the high initial and continuing expenditures may limit the market expansion for air crane helicopters. Furthermore, advancements in the size and capability of air crane helicopters are anticipated to generate new commercial prospects during the projected time.



Key Insight of the Air Crane Helicopter Market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.83% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's heavy investment in infrastructure projects, including energy facilities, transportation networks, and urban growth, is the reason behind this.



The above 15,000 feet segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.35% in the air crane helicopter market. This is because sectors like scientific research, mountain rescue, and energy exploration depend more and more on helicopters that can reach high altitudes of more than 15,000 feet to carry out vital operations in difficult terrain.



Over the forecasted period, the above 20,000 pounds segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.73% in the air crane helicopter market. This is because sectors like mining and energy depend on helicopters to move large equipment, bulk materials, and heavy tools.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing need for aerial crane helicopters in the defence sector



Military forces widely use air crane helicopters for many tasks, including transporting people and cargo, conducting search and rescue operations, and assisting with post-natural disaster relief activities. Because they can carry large loads, they are the ideal choice for transporting hefty military equipment like tanks, artillery, and other big vehicles. They are perfect for various jobs within defence organisations because of their versatility and ability to move large objects. Furthermore, increased defence spending leads to large investments in modern helicopters for freight and logistics. When putting out wildfires, helicopters are utilised in aerial firefighting, also called water bombing. Helicopter air cranes are becoming essential in the worldwide fight against wildfires. They have belly tanks, snorkel systems, and buckets of water to put out fires. Some aerial cranes may be equipped with additional firefighting gear, such as foam systems, to aid in extinguishing flames. The increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires drive the need for aerial cranes in the firefighting industry. These helicopters may dump large amounts of water or flame-retardant chemicals from the skies to control fires before they spread. Furthermore, it is expected that the growing number of construction and infrastructure projects across the globe will make it necessary to transport heavy equipment and supplies to remote or hard-to-reach locations, which will promote market expansion.



Restraint: Excessive costs of maintenance and operations



Aerial cranes are complex sets of equipment that need a lot of maintenance to be operated effectively and safely. Since new components are becoming more expensive and harder to locate, maintenance costs can be very high, especially for older generations. Additionally, highly qualified pilots and technicians are needed to maintain and operate air crane helicopters. Longer lead times for maintenance and repairs and higher training expenses might affect the sector's output and efficiency. Moreover, operating these helicopters is more expensive than using an alternative due to the cost of petrol and insurance. These issues are anticipated to hinder market expansion during the projected time frame.



Some of the major players operating in the air crane helicopter market are:



• Aircrane, Inc.

• Erickson Incorporated

• KAMAN CORPORATION

• Russian Helicopters

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus S.A.S.

• High Performance Helicopters Corp.

• Textron Aviation Inc.

• COLUMBIA HELICOPTERS

• Lockheed Martin Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Endurance:



• Above 15,000 Feet

• Up to 15,000 Feet



By External Load Capacity:



• 10,000 to 20,000 Pounds

• Up to 10,000 Pounds

• Above 20,000 Pounds



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



