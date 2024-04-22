Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring AELS, AerSale, CAVU Aerospace, Gibbs Scrap, HVF West and Universal Recycling Technologies

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Narrow Body Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Wide-Body Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.





Key Report Features

Full access to influencer engagement stats

Access to digital archives & research platform. The proprietary platform is fully enabled to unlock creativity and market knowledge of domain experts worldwide in a cohesive and collaborative manner. The state-of-art tools bring world class market perspectives while protecting participants` privacy and identity. Numbers, statistics and market narrative in the report are based on fully curated insights shared by domain experts and influencers in this space.

Opportunity to engage with interactive questionnaires that come with real-time data simulator tools & bespoke report generation capabilities

Full client access to peer collaborative and interactive platform for cross-enterprise smart exchange of ideas

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

The report features profiles of 40+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

AELS BV

AerSale, Inc.

CAVU Aerospace, Inc.

Gibbs Scrap

HVF West LLC

Universal Recycling Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling and Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzwuwu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment