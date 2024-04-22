Global Data Center UPS Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring Vertiv, Solar Edge Technologies, Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, AEG Power Solutions and Delta Power Solutions

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center UPS Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data centre UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57%, reaching a market size of US$6.015 billion in 2029, from US$3.172 billion in 2022.



Any power failure can cause a devastating impact on mission-critical computers, data, and communications, leading to an increase in downtime costs. As such, energy-efficient UPS systems are critical for data centres to provide a clean and secure power supply. The increasing volume of big data due to the rapid adoption of digitization across various industries has boosted the demand for data centres worldwide. However, this rise in the number of data centres is also pushing global electricity consumption, leading to power outages across the globe. As a result, to protect the large volume of data, the demand for global data centre UPS is increasing with a continuous rise in the number of data centres worldwide.







Moreover, the advent of 5G technology and a rising number of connected devices will require more data to be processed than ever before. As such, the demand for sustainable, energy-efficient global data centre UPS will continue to propel throughout the forecast period. Increasing usage of social media and mobile computing services has further increased the demand for advanced IT infrastructure. Rising penetration of the internet with the increasing usage of internet services across various industries is boosting the demand for the construction of more data centres to manage, save and control the large volume of data effectively, which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for global data centre UPS.



The growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has further led to a subsequent increase in the number of data centres. As such, data centre providers are focusing on redesigning their global data centre UPS solutions as energy-efficient while speeding up IT processes to meet the demand for faster data delivery by the customer, thereby driving the market growth of global data centre UPS.



The global global data centre UPS market is segmented by technology, type, data centre size, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, the market is segmented as line-interactive, standby, and double conversion. By type, the global global data centre UPS market is segmented as UPSmount UPS, zone-level UPS, and centralized UPS. By data centre size, the market is segmented into small data centres, medium data centres, and large data centres. The global global data centre UPS market is further segmented by industry verticals like BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, healthcare, government, energy and power, and others.



The need for new data centre infrastructures in the North American region is being driven, in part, by the explosive growth of mobile broadband, the rise in big data analytics, and cloud computing. There are also a good number of data centres in the area. There will likely be a market for data centre installations as more businesses transition from hardware to software-based services. With the most data centres per capita in the world, the US is also seeing rapid growth in big data volume and traffic as a result of the rise in hyperscale data centre construction.



Vertiv Liebert ITA2 UPS: The Liebert ITA2 is an extremely robust, fully digital, double-conversion system, a UPS solution that offers reliable, clean power. This effective solution is perfect for a wide range of installations, including compact control rooms, automated control systems, precision instruments, IT UPSs, network vaults, and automated control systems. The highest degree of engineering and mechanics that went into creating this next-generation device provides first-rate availability and top-notch performance at affordable ownership costs.

Galaxy VS is a 10 - 150 kW (400 V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) that is highly effective, modular, and easy to implement. It provides top performance to the edge, small, and medium data centres as well as essential infrastructure in industrial and commercial facilities. N+1 power modules from Galaxy VS provide the internal redundancy requirements needed to keep the load safe. The system's availability is increased by 10 without adding to its footprint. Continuous protection is ensured in crucial situations by robust, fault-tolerant design.

Market key launches

In December 2023, Eaton introduced the Eaton 93T UPS, a new compact UPS designed to supply reliable power for mission-critical applications such as small data centers and server rooms. The power management company claims that a variety of industries, such as the government, healthcare, finance, and IT sectors, can benefit from the Eaton 93T. Its power rating ranges from 15 kVA to 80 kVA. To provide better performance management, the Eaton 93T UPS is also made to seamlessly integrate with Eaton Brightlayer digital solutions. It has sophisticated operational and management tools that allow you to use data insights for performance optimization, monitoring, and management.

In July 2023, MegaFlex DPA (Decentralized Parallel Architecture) UPS solutions were introduced for the Indian market by ABB India's Electrification division. The first-ever sustainable UPS that conforms with the ABB circularity framework and is a part of the ABB EcoSolutions portfolio. Its lowest footprint and highest efficiency rating are suited for high density computing environments. Data centre continuity is more important than ever because of the increasing number of SaaS and IaaS applications driven by enterprise demand. The data centre market is expected to expand in India due to the country's high internet subscriber count, significant increase in mobile device usage, digital payments, emphasis on big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and data protection laws.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5%



Vertiv Group Corp.

Solar Edge Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric

ABB

Eaton

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited

AEG Power Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

Delta Power Solutions

