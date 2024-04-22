Global COVID-19 Vaccines Research Report 2023-2025 - Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for COVID-19 Vaccines, estimated at 6.4 Billion Doses in the year 2023, is projected to reach 4.2 Billion Doses by 2025.



The COVID-19 Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at 285 Million Doses in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1 Billion Doses by the year 2025. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.8 Billion Doses by the year 2025.

The emergence of mRNA vaccines marks the beginning of a new era in vaccine development and medical therapies. RNA technology offers numerous benefits and holds potential for addressing future outbreaks. However, there are key challenges to overcome. mRNA vaccines have shown promise in combating not only COVID-19 but also cancer, opening doors for new application areas.

Vaccine passports have risen in importance, aiming to ease COVID-19 restrictions and ensure public safety, with developments focusing on digital certificates for enhanced efficiency. mRNA vaccines are touted to provide better protection against newer variants, prompting discussions around the need for booster doses. Vaccine alliances have been formed to ensure equitable access to supplies worldwide, while licensing and partnership deals are driving vaccine production forward on a global scale.

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine

After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU

After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval

Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer

Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020

China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm

WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use

China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners

Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac

AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India

Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate

CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine

mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE

mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies

RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks

Key Challenges

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer

Efforts to Target New Application Areas

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions & Ensure Public Safety

Developments Regarding Digital Certificates

COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress

Why Digital Format Holds Merits?

mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants

Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose

Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All

Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

VACCINES FOR KIDS

Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts

US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age

Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)

Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns

COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU

INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines

COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines

African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines

COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)

World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability

Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand

Technology Transfer and Other Payments

