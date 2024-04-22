Global COVID-19 Vaccines Research Report 2023-2025 - Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market to Reach 4.2 Billion Doses by 2025
The global market for COVID-19 Vaccines, estimated at 6.4 Billion Doses in the year 2023, is projected to reach 4.2 Billion Doses by 2025.
The COVID-19 Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at 285 Million Doses in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1 Billion Doses by the year 2025. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.8 Billion Doses by the year 2025.
The emergence of mRNA vaccines marks the beginning of a new era in vaccine development and medical therapies. RNA technology offers numerous benefits and holds potential for addressing future outbreaks. However, there are key challenges to overcome. mRNA vaccines have shown promise in combating not only COVID-19 but also cancer, opening doors for new application areas.
Vaccine passports have risen in importance, aiming to ease COVID-19 restrictions and ensure public safety, with developments focusing on digital certificates for enhanced efficiency. mRNA vaccines are touted to provide better protection against newer variants, prompting discussions around the need for booster doses. Vaccine alliances have been formed to ensure equitable access to supplies worldwide, while licensing and partnership deals are driving vaccine production forward on a global scale.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- COVID-19 Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
- AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
- COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
- COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
- Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization
- UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine
- After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
- After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
- Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
- AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
- Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
- A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer
- Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
- China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm
- WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
- China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners
- Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac
- AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India
- Sanofi-GSK to Offer Vaccine at a Discounted Rate
- CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
- Novavax Obtains First Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine
mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
- mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
- RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
- Key Challenges
- mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
- Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
- Rise of Vaccine Passports: Key to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions & Ensure Public Safety
- Developments Regarding Digital Certificates
- COVID-19 Vaccine Passport: Insights & Progress
- Why Digital Format Holds Merits?
- mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants
- Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose
- Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
- Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production
VACCINES FOR KIDS
- Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Controlling Efforts
- US FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 5-11 Years, and 12 to 15 Years Age
- Pfizer Approves Vaccine for Kids Aged 5-11 Years
- Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)
- Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
- COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
- Moderna, Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
- AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
- Novavax, Inc. (USA)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)
- Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
- Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Vaccine Nationalism Hampers Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
- COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines
- African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines
- COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
- World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability
- Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
- Technology Transfer and Other Payments
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Protein-Subunit Vaccines
- Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
- Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Nucleic Acid Vaccines
- RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
- DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Replicating Bacteria Vector
- Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
- Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on Nov 19, 2021
- Virus-like Particle Vaccines
- Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on July 27, 2021
WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021
