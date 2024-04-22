France Colocation Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Telehouse, Penta Infra, Orange, Colt Group, Cogent Communications, Zayo, Digital Realty, Equinix, Lumen Technologies and EXA Infrastructure

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Colocation Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The French colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2%, reaching a market size of US$3.498 billion in 2029 from US$1.298 billion in 2022.



The colocation data center provides renting space to business companies for servers as well as other computing hardware, thereby enabling them to remove in-house servers or data centers. It provides them access to advanced data center technology which offers security, continuity, and scalability for various applications and data systems.







Key Market Drivers

The increase in internet users has propelled the market growth



The country is witnessing a significant increase in the number of internet users. For instance, according to World Bank data, in 2022, the percentage share of individuals using the internet in France stood at 85% of the total population, which showed an increase of 6% in comparison to 2016. With such an increase in the number of internet users, the volume of data transmission will also increase, thereby boosting the demand for efficient data centers such as colocation data centers from companies for storing and processing data, which will augment the market growth



Initiatives to promote 5G technology bolster the market growth.



The establishment of 5G technologies is positively impacting the colocation market growth in France. The introduction of 5G has created a boom in the volume of data transmission over the years which has made companies shift from traditional on-premises data center to flexible and efficient colocation data center which provides a high level of security and operability to companies during data processing. The government of France realizing the growing trend of 5G adoption is actively investing in the establishment of such technology in the country. For instance, in March 2022, The French government announced new measures the increase 5G access and accelerate its deployment in industrial usage. Such rapid launches will boost colocation service demand in France during the forecast period thereby augmenting the market growth.



Large enterprises will account for a considerable market share



Based on enterprise size, the French colocation market is segmented as small, medium, and large. The large enterprise is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of the France colocation market, owing to the growing investment by market players in major sectors in France such as healthcare and IT. Such investments will boost the colocation data center infrastructure for handling the sensitive personal data of consumers.



Key Developments

In October 2023, Global colocation provider Telehouse announced the construction of a second data center at the TH3 Paris Magny campus which came as a part of the company's strategic move to expand its hosting & connecting services in major European sites.

In September 2023, Penta Infra acquired the Sungard datacenter campus in Paris with which the company has also acquired the colocation business. Through the acquisition, the company aimed to provide high-quality colocation & hosting services in one of the major European colocation markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered France

Companies Profiled

Orange S.A

Colt Group Holdings Limited

Cogent Communications

Zayo Group LLC

Digital Realty

Equinix, Inc.

Lumen Technologies

EXA Infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Retail

Wholesale

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Communication Technology

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

