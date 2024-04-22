Asia Pacific Soil Moisture Sensor Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring The Toro Company, Irrometer, Acclima, Transcat, Sentek Technologies, SenSprout and Entelechy

Dublin, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Soil Moisture Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific soil moisture sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period to reach US$173.551 million by 2029, from US$63.221 million in 2022.



The soil moisture sensor has been used to measure and calculate the respective volumetric water content of the given soil. These sensors can be termed as portables or stationery, such as the well-known handheld probes. Stationary sensors are placed at specific depths, locations, and areas in the field, whereas portable soil moisture probes are used to measure soil moisture at various types of locations.







Key Market Drivers:

Emerging smart agriculture



The IoT market in the Asia Pacific has been impacted by the integration of edge-computing networks into IoT systems and new narrow-band (NB) IoT deployments, which project huge potential in the region. Their application has seeped into agriculture, setting out national strategies to support the automation of farming with robotics, data analytics, and sensor technology. They help increase the crop yield, quality, and farmer's profit. Australia, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea are some of the front-runners in this field of incorporating IoT in agriculture.



The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most populous regions in the world, which exerts pressure to increase agricultural production to sustain the people. The use of smart methods of irrigation and watershed management will assist in improving output. Thus, the emergence of smart agriculture will aid the moisture sensor market to grow during the forecast period.



Expansion of the construction sector



The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing rapid infrastructural development, with large ongoing construction projects in both the public and private sectors. The Tiger Cub countries invested heavily in infrastructure such as transportation and utilities like power generation and distribution, water, and sewage networks to meet the increased demand for better living standards as well as stimulate economic expansion.



These projects depend largely on modern technologies in the form of sensors, IoT, integrated systems, and so on. The moisture sensor market has large potential in the region, witnessing high growth rates in the years to come.



Market Restraint:

High price



The soil moisture sensor is priced at the higher end, which makes it prohibitive for small farmers to adopt such technological changes. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness among the users, which restricts the full potential of the market. The growing inequality between large-scale farms and smaller farms is a limiting factor in the agriculture sector of the market. However recent policy initiatives and incentives are helping bridge the gap.



Market Segmentation:

The soil moisture sensor market is categorized based on types, distinguishing between water potential sensors and volumetric moisture sensors. Water Potential Sensors are known for their high accuracy, especially in dry soil conditions, and their sensitivity to subtle changes in moisture content. These sensors find applications in precision agriculture, research, and the production of greenhouse and nursery crops.



On the other hand, Volumetric Moisture Sensors encompass capacitance, frequency domain, and time domain reflectometry (TDR) sensors. These sensors are relatively cost-effective, easy to install and maintain, and well-suited for a broad spectrum of soil types. Their versatility makes them applicable in various contexts within the field of soil moisture measurement.



Market Developments:

December 2023: CropX Technologies, a prominent global player in digital agricultural technology solutions, such as the CropX agronomic farm management system, revealed the completion of its acquisition of Green Brain. Green Brain, a notable provider of digital irrigation management solutions located in Adelaide, Australia, became part of CropX. This strategic acquisition substantially broadened CropX's presence in Australia and solidified its standing as a worldwide leader in digital precision agriculture.

September 2022: Soil Scout, a world-leading provider of soil monitoring solutions, announced the launch of its new sensor product, the Dual Depth Sensor (DDS). This innovative sensor was developed based on feedback from numerous existing customers. The DDS featured an additional sensing head interconnected with a cable, enhancing the capabilities of the well-known soil scout hydra sensor.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $63.22 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $173.55 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Companies Profiled

The Toro Company

Irrometer Company Inc.

Acclima, Inc.

Transcat Inc.

Sentek Technologies

SenSprout Inc.

Entelechy Pty Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Water Potential Sensor

Volumetric Moisture Sensor

By Application

Agriculture

Construction

Sports

Research

Weather Forecasting

Others

By Country

Australia

India

China

Japan

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96tuju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment