Balchem Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

MONTVALE, N.J., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and accomplishments.



Guided by our core values and our vision of making the world a healthier place, our Sustainability Report demonstrates the Company's continuing promise to provide our employees, customers, shareholders and the communities within which we operate with information on Balchem’s sustainability initiatives.

“I am very pleased with the progress Balchem continues to make in advancing our sustainability efforts, as detailed in our 2023 Sustainability Report,” said Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance, notably on our 2030 goals to reduce both greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 25 percent, shows are commitment to our two main objectives: providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world and operating with excellence as strong stewards of our people, communities, and shareholders.”

Highlights of the report include:

Balchem celebrated the third anniversary of our commitment to the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact confirming our alignment with the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Balchem reported Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 GHG emissions for 2023 which represents the first time that we are reporting our measured Scope 3 emissions.

In 2023, Balchem exceeded our 2030 GHG emissions reduction goal of 25%, as we achieved a 32% improvement over our 2020 baseline.

We remain on track to achieve our commitment to reduce water usage by 25%. In 2023, Balchem reduced its water withdrawal by 8% compared to our 2020 baseline.

We progressed our strategic plan to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging at Balchem, and remain committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.

Our continuous improvements, progress and focus on employee safety and product quality.

Fully integrated the two key strategic acquisitions of Kappa Bioscience AS, a leading science-based manufacturer of specialty vitamin K2, and Bergstrom Nutrition, a leading science-based manufacturer of methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM.

We are pleased that Newsweek magazine named Balchem one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year, in recognition of our Environmental, Social and Governance efforts, and our unwavering commitment to make the world a healthier place.

